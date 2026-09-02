Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 2, 2026, 5:06 PM
1 minute read
Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables | Thaiger
Photo via Workpoint News

A property owner faces an attempted murder accusation after shooting and beating a thief who entered his abandoned cockfighting ring in Kanchanaburi and stole from the property.

The incident occurred at about 6pm on August 30 at the abandoned cockfighting ring in Wang Dong, Mueang Kanchanaburi, Kanchanaburi. The injured man was identified as 30 year old Kantinan.

The owner of the cockfighting ring, 46 year old Chinnakrit, reportedly called Latya Police Station officers and rescue workers to the scene before leaving on his motorcycle. When officers arrived, they found Kantinan seriously injured.

Thief shot in Kanchanaburi
Photo via Workpoint News

According to Channel 7, Kantinan had gunshot wounds to both legs, a cut to the back of his head and bruising to his face. He was also bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Chinnakrit later turned himself in at the police station and handed the firearm allegedly used in the incident to police.

Chinnakrit told police that his cockfighting ring had operated for several years before it was closed. He claimed the property had been burgled several times and that Kantinan broke into the premises and stole from him, prompting him to shoot the man.

Thai thief in critical condition
Photo via Workpoint News

Police later summoned Chinnakrit’s friend, Watcharaphon, for questioning. Watcharaphon reportedly admitted assaulting Kantinan by kicking him and striking him on the head with an axe.

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Kantinan’s 60 year old father, Opas, said his son’s condition remained critical. Doctors reportedly told the family that Kantinan had an equal chance of recovering and dying.

Opas acknowledged that his son may have entered the cockfighting ring intending to steal valuables. He said he had warned Kantinan several times in the past and that his son had promised not to repeat the behaviour, but continued to commit similar offences.

Property owner and friend charged for attacking thief
Photo via Facebook/ รอบวันทันข่าวไทยแลนด์อัพเดท

However, Opas said that while his son’s actions were wrong, he believed shooting him should have been enough to prevent him from fleeing. He said there was no need to assault his son further, leaving him fighting for his life.

Opas described the incident as excessive and called on police to take legal action against those responsible for the alleged attempted murder.

Police told Channel 7 that the case remains under investigation because the suspects have provided conflicting accounts of the incident.

Thief left in critical condition
Photo via Facebook/ รอบวันทันข่าวไทยแลนด์อัพเดท

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 2, 2026, 5:06 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.