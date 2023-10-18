Stringing along trouble: Cambodian guitarist strikes wrong chord in Bangkok church heists

Photo: KhaoSod.

A Cambodian guitarist was arrested today after being accused of stealing musical instruments from Christian churches across Bangkok. The church theft arrest took place at an unnamed rental room in Suk Sawat Road, Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan.

The suspect, Hek Sophol, was sought after an arrest warrant was issued by the Criminal Court of Southern Bangkok on October 16, for a charge of theft at night.

Investigations led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Watcharawee Dhammasema from Bang Rak Police Station traced the thefts back to the 41 year old Cambodian guitarist.

The suspect reportedly committed the church theft at two locations situated in Bang Rak, Bangkok, on June 16, around 1.30am. After the warrant was approved, Hek fled and took refuge in a rental room in Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan.

Police officers located an individual matching the description of the suspect outside the rental room, yesterday, around 5.30pm.

Upon inspection, the man was identified as Hek, who could communicate well in Thai. After comparing the suspect’s identity with footage from the CCTV at the churches, the Cambodian guitarist acknowledged that he was the person captured in the CCTV footage.

Expired visa

Upon further investigation, it was found that his permission to stay in the Kingdom of Thailand had expired on May 19, 2017. He was informed of the charges and his rights.

During the interrogation, Hek confessed to the entire charge, stating that he had travelled to the churches on June 16, and stole six to 11 items.

During the search of Hek’s room, several items used in the crime were found. The Cambodian musician admitted that he had used the items during the church theft and had stolen the musical instruments from the crime scene.

He had pawned a Cort electric guitar, a black Ibanez electric guitar, and a Yamaha mixer at a shop in Bang Na, Bangkok reported KhaoSod.

The search concluded around 6.30pm, and the suspect, along with all the evidence, was handed over to the Bang Rak Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Follow us on :













Preliminary checks revealed that the Cambodian guitarist had committed similar crimes in six areas including: Bang Rak, Christian Church No. 2, Lumphini, Chai Saman Church, Phra Khanong, Lutheran Church, Bang Phong Phang, Maitri Chit Garden Church, Thung Maha Mek, Ruam Chit Church, and Bang Yi Ruea, Bright Light Church 689.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.