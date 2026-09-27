Man shoots girlfriend, kills another man then himself in Chumphon

A government officer allegedly shot dead his girlfriend before driving to another district, where he killed a man and critically injured a woman in Chumphon yesterday, September 26. He then took his own life, bringing the death toll to three.

Police were alerted at around 6pm after a woman was found dead inside a rented shophouse in Mueang Chumphon district. Investigators attended the scene alongside a doctor from Chumphon Hospital and rescue workers from the Sai Chon Foundation.

Inside the property, officers found 48 year old Thanapha, a pork vendor, dead on a bed with two gunshot wounds. Police initially estimated that she had been dead for at least five hours.

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Her father told officers he had been unable to contact his daughter and went to her home, where he found the property closed. Neighbours told him they had heard gunshots that morning, prompting him to seek police assistance.

Police identified Thanapha’s boyfriend as 59 year old Niphon, a government officer with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. Officers found a white car and a large motorcycle belonging to him outside the rented property.

A handwritten notebook containing farewell messages to Niphon’s wife and children and instructions concerning religious merit-making was found beside the bed. The note was signed with Niphon’s name, and police collected it as evidence.

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Niphon’s wife had reportedly been working in Surat Thani and returned to Chumphon after learning of the shootings.

According to preliminary findings, Niphon and Thanapha may have had a serious argument over jealousy before he shot her. Investigators believe he then drove a pickup truck more than 50 kilometres from Mueang Chumphon to Pathio district.

At a house in Chum Kho subdistrict, described by police as a venue for card gambling, police believe Niphon shot dead 50 year old Damrat, and critically injured 60 year old Khanawan.

Amarin TV reported that investigators are examining whether Niphon targeted Damrat because he suspected the man was involved with Thanapha.

Niphon then used the same gun to shoot himself inside his pickup truck at the second location, where he died.

Relatives later took Niphon’s body to the Sai Chon Foundation in Chumphon for funeral rites.

Officers are examining the firearm, reconstructing Niphon’s movements between the two locations and questioning witnesses to establish the full sequence of events and the motive.

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