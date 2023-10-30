Chon Buri agricultural event scam sparks outrage after woman duped out of 300 baht

Photo: KhaoSod

A young woman was dishonestly lured into a scam at an agricultural event in Koh Jan, Chon Buri province yesterday where she was conned out of 300 baht. The incident ignited uproar amongst customers and called for immediate action from officials.

The victim took to the Facebook group Koh Pho, Koh Jan, and Prok Fha, to recount her experience. At the event, she was encouraged to participate in a game that involved throwing balls. Each ball cost 40 baht, and she was convinced to withdraw 500 baht from her bank for the chance to play. However, after several unsuccessful attempts, she realised she had been misled, and her money was not returned.

The agricultural event, situated within the Koh Chan District Government Centre, offered various goods for sale, a concert featuring prominent singers, and different amusement games such as bingo and tossing games. On-site staff attempted to entice visitors to participate in these games, thus gathering money.

The reporter who followed up on the scam found the agricultural event brimming with games and activities. Employees were trying to lure visitors into playing games. The person who posted the complaint was a young woman who had gone to the event with her friends. She was hesitant to speak to the media for fear of her safety but wanted to bring attention to the issue, reported KhaoSod.

The games she described, such as tossing rings, coin tossing, fishing, and bingo, are classified as Category 2 gambling according to the Gambling Act 1935.

Those found guilty of such activities face penalties of imprisonment for three months to three years or fines not exceeding 5,000 baht. Despite the location being a government centre, such activities were still conducted.

Follow us on :













This agricultural event scam raised concerns about similar incidents potentially occurring, calling for urgent investigation from the relevant authorities.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.