Loan gang wires door shut, trapping wrong woman in Chon Buri house

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 1:49 PM
2 minutes read
Loan gang wires door shut, trapping wrong woman in Chon Buri house | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai woman was locked inside a rental house in Chon Buri on Tuesday, September 8, after a loan shark gang mistook her for a debtor.

The woman, whose name was withheld, sought help from officers at Don Hua Lo Police Station at about 5pm on Tuesday, saying she could not leave the house after a group of alleged loan sharks had left.

Police arrived at the two-storey rental house in Napa subdistrict and found the front door tightly secured with stainless steel wire. Officers reportedly heard the woman calling for help from inside the property.

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Police untwisted the wire and freed the woman, who was unhurt. The woman told officers that three men dressed entirely in black had arrived outside the house on motorcycles.

Thai woman locked in house by loan sharks
Photo via Amarin TV

She said the men shouted and forced their way into the house before demanding 4,000 baht from her. According to the woman, the men told her that she had agreed to repay 100 baht per day but had failed to make a payment.

The woman insisted that she had never borrowed money from the group and knew nothing about the debt. She told the men that they had the wrong person and believed the debt may have belonged to a friend who previously lived at the property.

The woman said she had moved into the rental house less than one month earlier. She told the alleged loan sharks that her friend was currently in hospital and gave them her friend’s telephone number, asking them to contact her directly.

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Thai woman rescued after being locked by loan sharks
Photo via Amarin TV

The men called the friend and spoke to her for a while before quickly leaving on their motorcycles. The woman believed the loan sharks realised they had mistaken her for the debtor.

However, when she later tried to leave the house, she found that she could not open the front door. She discovered that the door had been tied shut with wire and believed the alleged loan shark gang had deliberately trapped her inside.

Police advised the woman to file a formal complaint so investigators could trace the men involved. It has not been reported whether she subsequently filed a complaint with police.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 1:49 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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