Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish

A durian vendor fatally stabbed his wife at their stall in Chon Buri yesterday, September 1, following an argument over his allergy to fermented fish, locally known as pla ra.

Ban Bueng Police Station officers and Ban Bueng Sinladham Rescue workers rushed to the durian stall on the 344 Ban Bueng-Klaeng Road near Old Nong Prue Market after receiving a report of the stabbing.

Officers found the woman, identified as 37 year old Boonrat, unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Channel 8 reported that a knife was still embedded in her right shoulder.

Emergency responders performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) before taking Boonrat to Ban Bueng Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police identified her husband, 39 year old Itsara, as the suspect. Bystanders reportedly restrained him at the scene until police arrived.

Itsara told police that he and his wife had travelled to Chanthaburi to buy durians for resale and stopped to eat som tam on their way back.

He claimed the som tam contained raw pla ra despite him telling his wife that he was allergic to it. He said he developed a rash, a swollen mouth and difficulty breathing after eating the dish.

Itsara said his symptoms did not improve after they returned to their durian stall, prompting him to consider going to hospital. He asked his wife to take him to a doctor, but she wanted to finish unloading the durians first, leading to an argument.

He then decided to drive himself to the hospital. Itsara claimed that as he was preparing to leave, his wife made a sarcastic remark about his allergy and told him not to come back. Itsara said the remark made him angry and hurt because he felt that his wife did not care about his condition.

Itsara’s younger sister, who witnessed the incident, told police that he grabbed a knife used to peel durians and repeatedly stabbed his wife despite her attempting to intervene.

Ban Bueng Police are holding Itsara while collecting evidence and questioning witnesses at the stall. Police have not yet publicly disclosed the charges or potential punishment he may face.

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