Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 2, 2026, 11:02 AM
2 minutes read
Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish | Thaiger
Photo by MyNatara via Getty Images and via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

A durian vendor fatally stabbed his wife at their stall in Chon Buri yesterday, September 1, following an argument over his allergy to fermented fish, locally known as pla ra.

Ban Bueng Police Station officers and Ban Bueng Sinladham Rescue workers rushed to the durian stall on the 344 Ban Bueng-Klaeng Road near Old Nong Prue Market after receiving a report of the stabbing.

Officers found the woman, identified as 37 year old Boonrat, unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Channel 8 reported that a knife was still embedded in her right shoulder.

Emergency responders performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) before taking Boonrat to Ban Bueng Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Thai woman fatally stabbed by husband in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

Police identified her husband, 39 year old Itsara, as the suspect. Bystanders reportedly restrained him at the scene until police arrived.

Itsara told police that he and his wife had travelled to Chanthaburi to buy durians for resale and stopped to eat som tam on their way back.

He claimed the som tam contained raw pla ra despite him telling his wife that he was allergic to it. He said he developed a rash, a swollen mouth and difficulty breathing after eating the dish.

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Itsara said his symptoms did not improve after they returned to their durian stall, prompting him to consider going to hospital. He asked his wife to take him to a doctor, but she wanted to finish unloading the durians first, leading to an argument.

Chon buri fatal stabbing
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

He then decided to drive himself to the hospital. Itsara claimed that as he was preparing to leave, his wife made a sarcastic remark about his allergy and told him not to come back. Itsara said the remark made him angry and hurt because he felt that his wife did not care about his condition.

Itsara’s younger sister, who witnessed the incident, told police that he grabbed a knife used to peel durians and repeatedly stabbed his wife despite her attempting to intervene.

Ban Bueng Police are holding Itsara while collecting evidence and questioning witnesses at the stall. Police have not yet publicly disclosed the charges or potential punishment he may face.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 2, 2026, 11:02 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.