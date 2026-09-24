Chon Buri father shoots his daughter in leg while cleaning gun

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 11:10 AM
2 minutes read
Chon Buri father shoots his daughter in leg while cleaning gun
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai woman was critically injured after her father accidentally fired a gun while cleaning it at their home in Chon Buri yesterday, September 23.

Officers from Sri Racha Police Station and rescue workers from Sawang Prateep Foundation responded to the house in Bang Phra, Si Racha, Chon Buri, at about 5pm following reports of a shooting.

Police found 36 year old Saengkham lying inside the house with more than 10 gunshot wounds to her right knee and two further wounds to her right ankle. She was bleeding heavily and was taken to Laem Chabang Hospital by rescue workers.

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Saengkham’s father, 52 year old Khamtan, told police that he was responsible for the shooting. He handed his homemade firearm, often referred to as a pradit gun, to officers as evidence.

Thai woman shot during gun cleaning
Photo via Amarin TV

Khamtan said he had taken the firearm out to clean it in the doorway of a room while his daughter was lying on the bed using her phone. He said he wiped the gun without checking the cartridge, unaware that bullets remained inside the firearm.

The gun fired while he was cleaning it, according to Khamtan. The father told police that he had no conflict with his daughter and that they had not argued before the incident. He admitted that he had acted recklessly by failing to check whether the gun was loaded before cleaning it.

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Khamtan was taken to Sri Racha Police Station for further questioning. No charge against him had been reported at the time of the report.

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Gun cleaning ends in critical injury in Chon Buri
Photo via Amarin TV

There was also no information on whether Khamtan legally possessed the firearm. The report did not provide a further update on Saengkham’s condition.

A similar incident was reported in Pattaya in February, when a man reportedly shot himself in the face by mistake while cleaning a firearm at home. Police did not find the gun at that scene after the man’s wife said she had removed it and placed it in a safe.

Police in the Chon Buri case said they would conduct further investigation to establish the cause of the shooting. No further details about the investigation had been made public at the time of the report.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 11:10 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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