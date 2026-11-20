A convenience store worker in Chon Buri was reportedly removed from his job after CCTV showed him slapping a man at a roadside barbecue stall on November 17, moments after asking the stall owner how much it would cost to do so.

The victim, identified only as Mai, shared the footage on Facebook on November 18. According to the timestamp, the incident happened at around 10.45pm on November 17.

The video showed Mai, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, grilling food outside a roadside barbecue stall when another man approached. The man asked the stall owner how much it would cost to slap Mai. The vendor reportedly treated the question as a joke and replied that it would cost 500 baht.

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However, the man then slapped Mai across the face. The footage showed the victim standing stunned following the unexpected attack.

Mai later told Channel 3 that he owned a hair salon nearby and had been grilling barbecue skewers he had just bought when the incident happened.

He said he initially thought the man’s question was a joke. Although he considered fighting back, he decided against it and instead reported the incident to police.

Mai said he later learned from the stall owner that the alleged attacker worked at a nearby convenience store. The CCTV footage showed the man wearing a black hoodie over what appeared to be a convenience store uniform.

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The following morning, Mai took the footage to the manager of the convenience store where the man reportedly worked. According to Mai, the manager removed the employee from his job that day.

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Mai also said the man’s co-workers told him that he frequently used drugs and drank alcohol. They reportedly believed he appeared to be intoxicated on the night of the incident. These claims have not been independently verified.

The case comes a day after another reported physical altercation in Thailand involving social media influencer and volunteer rescuer Song Doo Hee and actor Rapeephat “Nam” Ekpankul.

The influencer alleged that the actor attacked him during a gathering at a restaurant in Udon Thani on November 19. Nam later admitted initiating that confrontation but disputed Song’s explanation of what triggered it.

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