Chinese women rescued after alleged rape and detention at Chon Buri villa

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 23, 2026, 10:28 AM
2 minutes read
Chinese women rescued after alleged rape and detention at Chon Buri villa
Photo via Siamrath

Police raided a villa in Chon Buri early today, September 23, after a Chinese woman sent a message for help, leading officers to detain four Chinese men after three Chinese women accused them of detention, rape and ransom demands.

The alert began at around 11pm yesterday when a relative contacted Chon Buri immigration after receiving a message from the woman saying she might be in danger.

By around 12.30am, more than 20 personnel from Chon Buri immigration, Bang Lamung Police Station, tourist police, Immigration Division 3 and other teams had surrounded a two-storey house in Takhian Tia subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

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Three Chinese women were rescued in Chon Buri after police raided a villa, where four Chinese men were detained over serious allegations.
Photo via DailyNews

Some members of the team climbed over the front wall and entered the property, where they detained one Chinese man sitting on a sofa downstairs.

Two Chinese women were found in an adjoining room on the ground floor.

Officers then went upstairs and found three more Chinese men, who were ordered to sit down and were detained.

In another upstairs bedroom, they found a Chinese woman wearing pyjamas who appeared battered and frightened. She became visibly relieved when she realised the police had arrived to help.

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Police also found a long chain said to have been used to restrain a victim and stop her from escaping.

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Three Chinese women were rescued in Chon Buri after police raided a villa, where four Chinese men were detained over serious allegations.
Photo via Siamrath

Investigators also found several boxes of condoms, equipment linked to crystal methamphetamine use and used items described as K-pods (Ketamine vape).

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In the WeChat plea, the woman said her phone was not with her and claimed she was being held at the property.

She warned the recipient not to reply because it could put her in danger, said there were several men and three women inside, and asked for police to be sent in large numbers.

She also shared the location of the two-storey villa, urged officers to use caution, said those inside did not have firearms, and asked that Jixiang not send her any messages either.

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Three Chinese women were rescued in Chon Buri after police raided a villa, where four Chinese men were detained over serious allegations.
Photo via Siamrath

Passport checks identified the three Chinese women as 36 year old Liu, 32 year old Liu, and 23 year old Xing.

All three told investigators they had been contacted and offered entertainment work before travelling to the house.

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The women told investigators that after arriving, the men detained and raped them, then demanded ransom from their relatives.

Three Chinese women were rescued in Chon Buri after police raided a villa, where four Chinese men were detained over serious allegations.
Photo via Siamrath

Four Chinese men were detained at the property.

Preliminary checks found that none of the four had passports. Police alleged that they had entered Thailand illegally through natural border crossings.

Evidence from the mobile phone of one of the detained men included photographs allegedly showing the Chinese women being molested, as well as images involving ketamine.

Investigators are examining the evidence and continuing legal procedures to identify everyone involved, while also investigating the women’s allegations of unlawful detention, rape and ransom demands.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 23, 2026, 10:28 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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