Chinese woman wanted over call centre gang found 394 days overstayed

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 11:20 AM
1 minute read
Chinese woman wanted over call centre gang found 394 days overstayed
Photo via Tiger News Report

A Chinese woman wanted in connection with a call centre scam operation was arrested at a condominium in Samut Prakan. Her passport showed that she had overstayed her visa by 394 days.

Immigration officers tracked the wanted Chinese national, 31 year old Hua, between October 31 and November 1 and arrested her at a condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 117 in Thepharak subdistrict.

Police said Hua joined a call centre scam gang in 2020. The group was reportedly based in Mongla township, near the Myanmar-China border.

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Chinese scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan
Photo via Tiger News Report

According to the police report, the gang targeted lesbian women in China by deceiving them into romantic relationships before encouraging them to invest in a fraudulent business. The group promised high returns to persuade victims to invest.

Songprod Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Division 3, said the bureau was intensifying efforts against transnational crime networks, with mule accounts and money laundering among its priorities. The bureau said it would continue screening arrivals and pursuing foreign nationals suspected of criminal activity.

Several foreign nationals wanted in connection with crimes abroad were arrested previously. Earlier this month, a South Korean man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Bangkok over an online gambling operation.

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Chinese woman arrested in Samut Prakan
Photo via Tiger News Report

Last month, a Chinese man was arrested at his luxury home in Bangkok over drug offences in China. He was reported to be a senior member of a transnational trafficking gang accused of smuggling drugs and cannabis from Thailand to China.

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In September, police arrested a Chinese man in Pattaya over his involvement in a murder in China. He was reportedly found to have obtained Thai nationality fraudulently and had lived in Thailand for more than 30 years.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 11:20 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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