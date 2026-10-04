Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 3:16 PM
1 minute read
Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand
Photo via Facebook: Saichon Chounchou

A Chinese woman wanted for an alleged extortion scheme involving demands of more than 350 million baht has been arrested at an apartment in Samut Sakhon.

The woman, identified as 46 year old Zhang, was wanted on an extortion warrant issued by public security authorities in Zhongshan district, Dalian, Liaoning province, on September 17.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand had asked Thai police and the Immigration Bureau to locate Zhang and arrange her return to China for prosecution.

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Thai immigration detained a Chinese woman accused in an extortion case involving demands worth more than 350 million baht.
Photo via Facebook: Saichon Chounchou

According to Chinese investigators, Zhang had allegedly worked with Wang, described as an anti-counterfeit specialist, and other accomplices since April 2022.

The group allegedly claimed that products sold by Dyesoo Co Ltd and other companies contained illegally added substances.

Investigators said they then threatened to publicise those claims through major Chinese online platforms, including Douyin and Weibo, unless the companies paid them money.

Thai immigration detained a Chinese woman accused in an extortion case involving demands worth more than 350 million baht.
Photo via Facebook: Saichon Chounchou

Chinese officials allege that the group demanded more than 70 million yuan, equivalent to about 350 million baht, from victims.

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Thai immigration officers checked travel and accommodation records and found that Zhang had entered Thailand and still held a valid visa.

Investigators later traced her to an apartment in the Mahachai area of Samut Sakhon province, where officers found and detained her.

Thai immigration detained a Chinese woman accused in an extortion case involving demands worth more than 350 million baht.
Photo via Facebook: Saichon Chounchou

Following the arrest, the Immigration Bureau revoked her permission to remain in Thailand.

Zhang was transferred into immigration custody pending arrangements to return her to China to face proceedings in the extortion case.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 3:16 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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