Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand

A Chinese woman wanted for an alleged extortion scheme involving demands of more than 350 million baht has been arrested at an apartment in Samut Sakhon.

The woman, identified as 46 year old Zhang, was wanted on an extortion warrant issued by public security authorities in Zhongshan district, Dalian, Liaoning province, on September 17.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand had asked Thai police and the Immigration Bureau to locate Zhang and arrange her return to China for prosecution.

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According to Chinese investigators, Zhang had allegedly worked with Wang, described as an anti-counterfeit specialist, and other accomplices since April 2022.

The group allegedly claimed that products sold by Dyesoo Co Ltd and other companies contained illegally added substances.

Investigators said they then threatened to publicise those claims through major Chinese online platforms, including Douyin and Weibo, unless the companies paid them money.

Chinese officials allege that the group demanded more than 70 million yuan, equivalent to about 350 million baht, from victims.

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Thai immigration officers checked travel and accommodation records and found that Zhang had entered Thailand and still held a valid visa.

Investigators later traced her to an apartment in the Mahachai area of Samut Sakhon province, where officers found and detained her.

Following the arrest, the Immigration Bureau revoked her permission to remain in Thailand.

Zhang was transferred into immigration custody pending arrangements to return her to China to face proceedings in the extortion case.

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