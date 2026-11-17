A Chinese woman wanted over an illegal surrogacy network allegedly worth more than 700 million baht has been arrested at a condominium in Bangkok after she was linked to an operation involving more than 2,300 babies.

The 45 year old suspect, identified by the pseudonym Wo, was detained in Huai Khwang district. The Immigration Bureau announced her arrest yesterday, November 16.

According to information from Chinese investigators, Wo was one of seven people accused of operating an illegal medical and surrogacy network in China since 2019.

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The group allegedly recruited egg donors and carried out egg retrieval, embryo cultivation, genetic testing, sex selection and embryo transfers at unlicensed medical facilities before handing babies over to paying customers.

Clients reportedly paid between 600,000 and 1 million yuan per case, equivalent to about 3 million to 5 million baht.

Chinese investigators said the network recruited more than 700 female egg donors, carried out over 12,000 embryo cultivation procedures and performed more than 1,900 embryo transfers.

The operation reportedly led to more than 2,300 births, with transactions valued at over 140 million yuan, or approximately 700 million baht.

The case also involved a serious medical incident in February 2025, when a surrogate mother suffered severe complications during a premature delivery.

According to police, the woman required surgery on her uterus and sustained serious damage to her organs and tissues. The incident led to criminal proceedings and arrest warrants for all seven alleged members of the network.

Wo was subsequently identified as a suspect wanted by Chinese officials for illegally practising medicine.

Thai immigration investigators learned that China had revoked her passport and issued an arrest warrant. Her permission to remain in Thailand was then revoked.

Officers tracked her to a condominium in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district, where she was arrested.

She was taken into Immigration Bureau custody for further legal proceedings and coordination with relevant agencies.

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