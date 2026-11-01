Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks

Thai police have arrested three Chinese nationals wanted in China over an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped crystal methamphetamine from Thailand disguised as Thai snacks and food products.

The Immigration Bureau and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) announced the arrests yesterday, October 31, following a joint operation.

Officers searched three locations in Bangkok and Pattaya after receiving information from China’s National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese officials had requested help locating the three suspects, who were wanted under arrest warrants in China, so they could be returned to face legal proceedings.

Immigration investigators used biometric records to trace the suspects and found that all three still had permission to remain in Thailand. Their immigration permission was subsequently revoked before police carried out the arrests.

The first suspect, 33 year old Wen, was arrested at a condominium in Rat Burana, Bangkok.

According to investigators, Wen was involved in exporting crystal methamphetamine from Thailand to China by concealing the drugs inside snacks and other Thai food products.

The parcels were allegedly shipped through international courier service SF Express to Beijing, Tianjin and Qinhuangdao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also arrested 35 year old Fang at a coffee shop in Pattaya, Chon Buri, after she reportedly fled a luxury house in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators identified Fang as a suspected organiser responsible for managing and processing drugs for the international operation.

Officers seized a Mac Pro computer and numerous bottles and boxes containing suspicious substances during the investigation.

The third suspect, 33 year old Zhang, was detained at a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Sathon district.

Police seized 11 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing a combined 81.70 grammes, along with drug-taking equipment and packaging materials. The seized items were reportedly worth several hundred thousand baht.

Immigration police said the operation formed part of efforts to prevent foreign suspects wanted overseas from using Thailand as a place to evade prosecution.

The three suspects and seized evidence were transferred to Yannawa Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Related news