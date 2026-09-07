2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre

Three Chinese nationals allegedly assaulted three Thai workers at a data centre construction site in Rayong province yesterday, September 6, leaving one security guard seriously injured.

Officers from Pluak Daeng Police Station received a complaint about the alleged physical assault yesterday. The incident took place at a construction site inside the WHA Industrial Development estate in Mae Nam Khu subdistrict, Pluak Daeng district, Rayong.

The injured workers were occupational safety officer Siwaphat Waratjatuphat, security guard Anek Tiptem and another construction worker whose name was not disclosed.

Siwaphat and Anek told police they were conducting their usual patrol of the site when three Chinese nationals arrived in a white Toyota Fortuner SUV.

Siwaphat asked the men to show their access cards. Only one of the three reportedly had the required document.

Siwaphat said he was familiar with one of the Chinese men, who worked at the construction site, while the other two were believed to be his friends.

Because the other two men could not present access cards, Siwaphat asked them to register with Anek, as required under the site’s security procedures.

The two men reportedly became angry and a heated argument followed, which escalated into a physical assault. Siwaphat said he managed to escape, after which the group allegedly turned their attention to Anek.

Siwaphat told police that one of the Chinese men picked up a wooden stick and repeatedly struck Anek. The security guard suffered a broken arm.

Another construction worker witnessed the incident and intervened to help Anek. The worker was allegedly struck in the head with the wooden stick, breaking his safety helmet. The three Chinese nationals then reportedly left the construction site in the SUV.

According to KhaoSod, Anek suffered the most serious injuries. He was taken from Pluak Daeng Hospital to Rayong Hospital for urgent surgery.

A doctor reportedly warned that the arm injury could result in permanent disability if Anek did not undergo surgery quickly.

Police summoned the Chinese man who worked at the construction site for questioning. He denied taking part in the alleged assault and said the other two Chinese men had already left the area.

No charges had been filed against anyone at the time of reporting. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage while searching for the two Chinese men who reportedly fled the scene.