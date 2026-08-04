Court jails Chinese man 46 years over weapons cache in Chon Buri

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 4, 2026, 2:35 PM
1 minute read
Court jails Chinese man 46 years over weapons cache in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A Thai court sentenced Chinese national, Sun Mingchen, to 46 years in prison for illegally possessing a large cache of weapons at his property in Chon Buri. The motive behind the extensive stockpile is still under investigation.

The case emerged in May after Sun crashed his car in Sattahip district. Police responding to the accident found a Glock 26 pistol and ammunition inside the vehicle, prompting a wider investigation.

Officers later searched his home and seized a large quantity of military-grade equipment, including C4 explosives, M16 and M4 firearms, anti-personnel grenades, bulletproof vests, chemical masks, radio signal jammers, remote-control transceivers and ammunition.

The scale of the seizure raised questions about the purpose of the collection, but investigators have yet to determine a motive.

Mingchen Sun prosecuted for 46 years in prison
Photo via Thai PBS

The investigation also found that Sun held more than one nationality and had travelled between Thailand and Cambodia. Police said he also possessed a pink identification card issued to people without Thai nationality.

Investigators are continuing to examine the source of the seized weapons. Police previously said the inquiry had identified soldiers and police officers linked to supplying firearms to the accused.

During questioning, Sun reportedly denied planning to use the weapons against anyone. He told investigators he had collected them because he intended to use them for self-harm.

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Sun remained in custody while the investigation continued. On May 11, he was transferred from Pattaya Prison to hospital after suffering a seizure and losing consciousness.

Chinese jailed for large arsenal
Photo via Thai PBS

Medical staff suspected he had taken an excessive amount of medication for a congenital medical condition. After his condition improved, he was returned to prison.

Yesterday, the Pattaya Provincial Court sentenced Sun to 46 years’ imprisonment for offences relating to the illegal possession of weapons.

The court also ordered the confiscation of all seized items, including the 9mm Glock pistol, M4 and M16 firearms, ammunition, anti-personnel grenades, C4 explosives, bulletproof vests, chemical masks, radio signal jammers, remote-control transceivers and other military equipment.

Chinese Mingchen Sun faces 46 years in jail
Photo via Thai PBS

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 4, 2026, 2:35 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.