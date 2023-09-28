Chinese suspect caught in Thailand armed robbery caper

Photo: by jcomp, on Freepik.

A suspected participant in a recent armed robbery, originally from China, was yesterday apprehended in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri, as confirmed by the police.

The arrest of the Chinese man, Lui Jian, was backed by a warrant issued by the Criminal Court, charging him with armed robbery and the illicit possession of a knife and a firearm in public, as stated by Teeradet Thamsuri, commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

The police report reveals that the 34 year old Chinese man, alongside five other mainland nationals, armed with knives and firearms, invaded a house in the Kesinee Ville housing estate in Huai Khwang’s Sam Sen Nok area on the evening of September 22. The gang lay in wait in the house whilst its three Chinese occupants were out exercising.

Upon the homeowners’ return, the six culprits robbed them of several valuable items, including a Bulgari white gold ring studded with diamonds, valued at 627,500 baht, a diamond-studded white gold ring from Cartier worth 1.69 million baht, three black Chanel handbags worth a total of 540,000 baht, a black Rimowa handbag priced at 55,000 baht, and two iPhone 14 Pro mobile phones, collectively valued at 90,000 baht.

The robbers subsequently fled the scene.

In the wake of the criminal investigation, the police successfully identified the six suspects involved in the robbery and subsequently secured warrants for their arrest. While some of the suspects had fled the country, Lui had evaded capture by relocating to Sri Racha, and renting a room in Bo Win, reported Bangkok Post.

Lui was detained yesterday, September 27, at a Chinese restaurant in Bo Win, where he was found playing cards with five other Chinese nationals. All six were transferred to the Bo Win Police Station for legal proceedings.

The arrest warrant was presented to Lui in the company of a translator, and he denied the charges. The police are continuing their search for the remaining robbery suspects.

