Thai police arrested a man accused of helping run a Cambodia-based call centre scam that used artificial intelligence to impersonate police officers, with reported losses reaching tens of millions of baht.

The suspect, identified as 33 year old Supakorn, was arrested today, November 20, at a house in Khlong Sam subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani.

According to the Crime Suppression Division, Supakorn was a senior member of a scam network based in Poipet, Cambodia, and allegedly worked as the right-hand man of its Chinese boss.

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The gang reportedly contacted victims while pretending to be police officers, warning them that their phone numbers had been linked to serious criminal cases.

Scammers then used AI to imitate police officers’ faces and voices during video calls.

Victims were told that their cases could be cleared if they transferred money into designated accounts to prove their innocence. The money was allegedly sent to mule accounts, which the gang changed daily to avoid having the funds frozen.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC), which had launched an operation targeting call centre gangs.

Investigators tracked Supakorn to a house in Pathum Thani after learning he had fled Cambodia and arrested him at the property.

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During questioning, he reportedly admitted to working closely with the Chinese leader of the scam operation.

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He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Phetchabun Provincial Court on August 18, 2022, on charges including fraud by impersonation, entering false information into a computer system and involvement in a transnational criminal organisation.

Investigators also linked him to a case in which a 56 year old victim in Phetchabun was allegedly deceived into transferring more than 300,000 baht in 2022.

A police background check also linked Supakorn to previous cases involving assault, night-time theft, impersonation fraud and computer-related offences.

He was transferred to Mueang Phetchabun Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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