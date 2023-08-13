Chinese passenger denied flight boarding, hits police with skateboard

A Chinese passenger attacked Tourist Police at Don Mueang Airport with a skateboard. (via TikTok)

A Chinese passenger was captured in a viral TikTok video clip attempting to assault a Tourist Police officer at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok with a skateboard. The unruly passenger had become enraged after the captain of a flight back to China declined his boarding due to concerns about his disruptive behaviour, thus proving the captain’s point.

Pol. Maj. Gen. ML Santhikorn Worawan, Commander of Tourist Police Division 1, explained that the incident unfolded on August 9 around 10.30pm at the international departure lounge of Don Mueang Airport. The tourist police team was alerted to a Chinese passenger, estimated to be around 45 years old, causing a commotion with loud screaming and shouting.

Responding swiftly, the police arrived to find that the Chinese passenger was agitated due to being denied permission to board the plane by the airline’s staff after the flight’s captain assessed his behaviour as potentially disruptive to fellow passengers, reported Sanook.

Three Tourist Police officers promptly intervened to manage the situation, ensuring that the agitated passenger’s actions did not negatively impact other travellers. Despite their efforts to calm the Chinese passenger and de-escalate, the passenger’s mood deteriorated further, leading him to wield his skateboard as a weapon in an attempt to smack one of the police officers.

Remarkably, the officers did eventually successfully abate the situation by reminding him of the pre-boarding agreement mandated by the airline. Through calm communication, they managed to assuage the Chinese passenger’s frustration.

In a strategic move, the police collaborated with the airline to arrange the passenger’s return trip to Shenzhen. The replacement flight was scheduled to depart the following day at 7.25pm.

Follow us on :













This is not the only example of a Chinese passenger behaving badly on a plane or even a train. In June, an older passenger threatened to vomit on a young woman in an attempt to force her from her pre-booked window seat. The older passenger claimed to suffer from a grave disease, but when her coercion attempt failed, she and her husband resorted to threats of physical violence.

And just recently, another older woman refused to give up occupying three seats on a Chinese train. Despite other passengers’ concerns and the attempts of the train staff, the Chinese woman clung to her entitlement, ultimately leading to her removal from the train.