Chinese nationals face charges as an online gambling operation shut down by Thai Police in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Crime
Chinese nationals face charges as an online gambling operation shut down by Thai Police in Bangkok
Chinese nationals face charges of promoting and running an online gambling operation NUTS GAME-TH. The Thai anti-money laundering laws will be enforced to seize the network’s assets. The combined value of the seized assets was more than 15 million Baht.
The deputy national police chief and a team of officers raided a house in Soi Punnawithi in Bangkok earlier today as the house was been used to run online gambling operations. 12 people were arrested, 5 of them are Chinese and 7 Thai nationals were also arrested as they had been hired as call centre operatives.
The police had learned that several Chinese nationals were running online gambling on several websites and after further research, they discovered that the group operated under the registered name of NUTS GAME-TH which is an online gaming company that was used to receive money from customers. In further investigations, it was found that several million Baht had been transferred to Hong Kong.
The online gambling business had been in operation for over three years. In 2020, 4 houses located in Soi Punnawithi and been set up for gambling websites. 1 house had been set up as the call centre and they had been contacting customers via Facebook.
Source Bangkok Post
Crime
Police step up Phuket gold shop inspections to increase security
Phuket police are stepping up gold shop inspections in the area to help increase security. They say they have already started inspecting the shops in Phuket Town to make sure security measures are up to par with officers now patrolling areas where gold shops are located more regularly.
“We also have a book for police on patrol to make notes in, as requested by the police. Police have been sent to inspect locations across Phuket at high risk of robbery, such as gold shops, banks and department stores. They are prepared to take action with any robbery.”
“I have already ordered the chief of each police station to create their own measures to prevent any robberies of gold shops and convenience stores in the areas under their jurisdiction.”
“We are also coordinating with local administrative organisations to install more CCTV cameras along roads and in community areas, and to ensure the cameras are kept in good condition.”
Pornsak didn’t say whether there was an actual increase in the amount of robberies of gold shops that warranted the new security measures, however, recently there have been a number of gold shops in the news.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Crime
Owner of dog who allegedly bit young girl in Phuket says 100,000 baht compensation request is too much
The owner of a dog, who allegedly bit a young girl in Phuket town, is saying a 100,000 baht compensation request is too much. The 15 year old girl says she was bitten by the dog on her left leg after chasing her on her way to Satree Phuket School.
32 year old Chotika Kansuya, filed a complaint to the Phuket City Police yesterday morning. Then, the dog’s owner, “May,” came to the station for questioning and to negotiate the compensation, in which Chotika asked for 100,000 baht. May says she didn’t agree with the amount and preferred to contest it in court.
“I do not think it is a reasonable number.”
According to Phuket News, May told police that she has 2 dogs that are kept chained to the front of her house. She said she was cooking food for her dogs when they started barking. She told the Phuket News her account of the story.
“I heard the dogs bark then saw a girl walking past my house who seemed afraid of them. I shouted to her to keep walking and not to look at the dogs to draw attention.”
“As I shouted to the girl, the chain holding Khan Thong the male dog broke off and he chased after the girl. He bit the girl on her leg before I was able to catch him.”
“It was not a serious bite and only a small wound. If the dog had really meant to attack and bite aggressively then the wound would be much bigger and far more serious.”
“Khan Thong has never bitten anyone before. I haven’t raised my dogs to attack or bite anyone and I have no idea why the chain restraining him managed to break. The mother of the girl also told police that I have three dogs, but I have only two.”
“She also complained that I ignored the dogs which is untrue as I did warn the girl to keep walking and avoid eye contact so as not to attract their attention.”
Phuket City Municipality office Chief Chalermporn Piyanarong told the Phuket News that he went to examine the house and found only 2 dogs. He says he advised May to keep the dogs in a cage in the future to avoid another incident like this one from happening again.
“I will send some officers to visit tomorrow and check Ms. May has addressed the situation and taken my advice to avoid this happening again in future.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Crime
Thai man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling e-cig vaping products
A Thai man is under arrest in Pattaya for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and vaping products, after concerned citizens tipped off Banglamung police. The products were allegedly being sold in the Naklua market, according to the Banglamung Administrative Chief Officer, Phonchai Sangeiad who reportedly talked to Pattaya News.
“We are cracking down on electronic cigarettes in the area overall as part of a national drive to protect the health of our residents. We had received a tip-off from a concerned citizen that vaping products were being sold at the Mueang Jamlong Market in Naklua and immediately responded.”
“We conducted a sting operation to buy vaping and vaping devices at the shop before arresting the suspect after confirming he was selling the products illegally.”
“45 year old Sarayut Mayotha, the owner of the vaping market stall, was arrested. He admitted that he was the shop owner. Officers seized 6 electronic cigarettes and 33 bottles of liquid used to supply e-cigarettes.”
“The suspect was taken to the Banglamung Police Station to face charges of offenses to the consumer protection law for selling vaping and vaping devices.”
Thailand is has some of the strictest e-cigarette or vaping laws in the world with many organisations trying unsuccessfully to overturn such laws as officials say they are in place to “protect the health of citizens.” But critics say it is due to a lack of ability to properly control export taxes on e-cigarette products as well as traditional cigarette companies pushing back against such laws. Cigarette companies say that if e-cigarettes are allowed, it would adversely affect their revenue.
According to cancer.org, the vapor in e-cigs may sound harmless, but the aerosol that comes out of an e-cigarette is not water vapor and can be harmful. The aerosol from an e-cigarette can contain nicotine and other substances that are addictive and can cause lung disease, heart disease, and cancer.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News/Cancer.org
