Four Chinese men caught with alleged scam gear in Nong Khai

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 2:48 PM
1 minute read
Four Chinese men caught with alleged scam gear in Nong Khai | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

Nong Khai immigration officers detained four Chinese men and a Thai driver yesterday, August 18, after the group allegedly crossed the Mekong River from Laos into Thailand without passports.

Nong Khai immigration, along with relevant officers, intercepted a car at an intersection in Nong Khai as it was heading towards Tha Bo district.

The car was driven by a 40 year old Thai man from Phrae province, with four Chinese men aged between 22 and 26 travelling as passengers.

Four Chinese men in Nong Khai are caught with laptops, phones and Internet equipment after allegedly crossing the Mekong River into Thailand.
Photo via MGR Online

Officers found seven backpacks in the boot, with mud stains visible on the outside. Inside were laptop computers, Internet signal transmitters and a large number of mobile phones.

The five men were taken to Nong Khai Immigration for questioning.

Speaking through an interpreter, the four Chinese men reportedly said they did not know who owned the equipment.

Four Chinese men in Nong Khai are caught with laptops, phones and Internet equipment after allegedly crossing the Mekong River into Thailand.
Photo via MGR Online

The Thai driver admitted that he had picked up the four men near the Mekong River in Phon Phisai district, Nong Khai. He said they had crossed the river from a neighbouring country in a small boat.

Related Articles

The driver said he was supposed to take the group to Phitsanulok, where another person would collect them and continue the journey to Myanmar. He was reportedly promised 6,000 baht for each person he transported.

Officers said they found no passports among the Chinese nationals.

Four Chinese men in Nong Khai are caught with laptops, phones and Internet equipment after allegedly crossing the Mekong River into Thailand.
Photo via MGR Online

Investigators had received information that eight Chinese nationals were expected to enter Thailand illegally. They suspect the group had fled a crackdown in Vientiane, Laos, and planned to travel through Thailand to Myanmar.

According to investigators, the group was carrying equipment that allowed them to maintain Internet connectivity while travelling. Police believe the journey may have been linked to the relocation of an online scam operation to Myanmar and said the case would proceed according to law.

Elsewhere, Thai rangers in Sa Kaeo arrested three Chinese men after they were found illegally crossing into Thailand from Cambodia through a natural path in Aranyaprathet district, intending to seek business opportunities in Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Four Chinese men caught with alleged scam gear in Nong Khai | Thaiger Crime News

Four Chinese men caught with alleged scam gear in Nong Khai

2 minutes ago
Tops absorbs MaxValu as Central Retail expands | Thaiger Business News

Tops absorbs MaxValu as Central Retail expands

30 minutes ago
Ezy Airlines postpones 3 northern Thailand routes, waiting for airport approval | Thaiger Aviation News

Ezy Airlines postpones 3 northern Thailand routes, waiting for airport approval

33 minutes ago
How much money do you need to enter Thailand? Proof-of-funds rules explained | Thaiger Visa Information

How much money do you need to enter Thailand? Proof-of-funds rules explained

35 minutes ago
Nan hit hard by floods as homes submerged, roads cut off | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Nan hit hard by floods as homes submerged, roads cut off

1 hour ago
Drug offender&#8217;s father killed in explosion while fighting police | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Drug offender’s father killed in explosion while fighting police

1 hour ago
Drunk man found lying naked on footpath in Chai Nat, blames heat | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Drunk man found lying naked on footpath in Chai Nat, blames heat

3 hours ago
Teenager says he was forced to smoke cannabis at Udon Thani tutorial school | Thaiger Crime News

Teenager says he was forced to smoke cannabis at Udon Thani tutorial school

3 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 21 to 23) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 21 to 23)

3 hours ago
Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49

4 hours ago
Pink card fraud investigation finds over 60 residents listed in one room | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pink card fraud investigation finds over 60 residents listed in one room

4 hours ago
Aussie accused in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case nears trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Aussie accused in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case nears trial

5 hours ago
Koh Tao nominee crackdown finds 2 tourism businesses in breach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Tao nominee crackdown finds 2 tourism businesses in breach

5 hours ago
ER doctor says 10 doctors a shift still cannot keep up with patient numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

ER doctor says 10 doctors a shift still cannot keep up with patient numbers

18 hours ago
Cabinet backs Thailand as regional arbitration hub | Thaiger Thailand News

Cabinet backs Thailand as regional arbitration hub

21 hours ago
Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket

22 hours ago
2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border | Thaiger Crime News

2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border

22 hours ago
Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri

22 hours ago
Rare owl-eyed plant &#8216;Phitsawong Thai Thong&#8217; emerges in Tak forest | Thaiger Environment News

Rare owl-eyed plant ‘Phitsawong Thai Thong’ emerges in Tak forest

23 hours ago
Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck

23 hours ago
Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland

24 hours ago
Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool

1 day ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations

1 day ago
Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers&#8217; claims of unfair treatment | Thaiger Tourism News

Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers’ claims of unfair treatment

1 day ago
Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 2:48 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.