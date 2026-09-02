Chinese man Tasered after knife standoff in Bangkok apartment

A Chinese man who threatened to harm himself with a knife in a Bangkok apartment was detained yesterday, September 1, along with a Thai woman after police found crystal methamphetamine inside the room.

Sutthisan Police Station officers were called to an apartment in Huai Khwang district at about 11.10am after receiving a report of a foreign man behaving erratically inside the room.

When officers arrived, they found the 24 year old Thai woman inside the room with the Chinese man, identified as Wang. Police said Wang was highly agitated, waving a 10-inch knife and holding it to his own throat while threatening to harm himself.

Police warned Wang before firing a Taser once into his right side, which disarmed him. Officers then restrained him and removed the knife.

A subsequent search of the room uncovered a bag of crystal methamphetamine weighing about 0.30 grammes, including the packaging, along with drug paraphernalia. Police also seized the 10-inch knife and a cream-coloured box.

The Thai woman told police that the drugs and equipment belonged to Wang and alleged that he became agitated after taking the drug. She also claimed he had assaulted her several times previously and said she called police because she no longer felt safe.

Wang and the Thai woman were charged with jointly possessing a Category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine or crystal meth, without permission.

Wang also faces an immigration charge for allegedly entering and staying in Thailand without permission. Both were taken to Sutthisan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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