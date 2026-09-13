Chinese man holds Thai woman in Pattaya condo for 3 hours

A Thai woman said she was dragged into a condominium room in Pattaya, held for more than three hours, beaten and subjected to an attempted sexual assault by a Chinese man yesterday, September 12.

The 28 year old woman reported the incident to Pattaya City Police Station after eventually being released from the condominium in the Thappraya Road area.

She said the incident began after her mobile phone went missing and she suspected a younger female acquaintance had taken it.

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She later received information that she could retrieve the phone at the condominium and went there with her older sister, a transgender woman.

According to the woman, a Chinese man inside the room suddenly opened the door and pulled both of them inside.

Her sister managed to break free and escape, but the woman said she was left alone in the room and prevented from leaving for more than three hours.

She told police the man appeared intoxicated and tried to force her to undress for a sexual assault. When she resisted, he allegedly beat her, leaving her injured.

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The woman also said the man showed her more than 30 cartridge-like objects resembling “K pods”.

An acquaintance later arrived and negotiated with the man, who eventually agreed to release her. She then went directly to Pattaya City Police Station to file a complaint.

Investigators and patrol officers later went to the condominium with building management and took the Chinese man to the police station for questioning.

Police said he resisted while officers were taking him into custody, making the operation difficult.

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Initial checks found that the man was unable to produce a passport or other travel documents.

Investigators were questioning those involved and preparing to seek permission to search the condominium room for illegal items as part of the investigation.

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