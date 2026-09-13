Chinese man holds Thai woman in Pattaya condo for 3 hours

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 13, 2026, 1:44 PM
1 minute read
Chinese man holds Thai woman in Pattaya condo for 3 hours | Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

A Thai woman said she was dragged into a condominium room in Pattaya, held for more than three hours, beaten and subjected to an attempted sexual assault by a Chinese man yesterday, September 12.

The 28 year old woman reported the incident to Pattaya City Police Station after eventually being released from the condominium in the Thappraya Road area.

She said the incident began after her mobile phone went missing and she suspected a younger female acquaintance had taken it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later received information that she could retrieve the phone at the condominium and went there with her older sister, a transgender woman.

A Chinese man was detained after a Thai woman said she was held for three hours, beaten and threatened inside a Pattaya condo.
Photo via Pattaya Police

According to the woman, a Chinese man inside the room suddenly opened the door and pulled both of them inside.

Her sister managed to break free and escape, but the woman said she was left alone in the room and prevented from leaving for more than three hours.

She told police the man appeared intoxicated and tried to force her to undress for a sexual assault. When she resisted, he allegedly beat her, leaving her injured.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The woman also said the man showed her more than 30 cartridge-like objects resembling “K pods”.

An acquaintance later arrived and negotiated with the man, who eventually agreed to release her. She then went directly to Pattaya City Police Station to file a complaint.

A Chinese man was detained after a Thai woman said she was held for three hours, beaten and threatened inside a Pattaya condo.
Photo via Pattaya Police

Investigators and patrol officers later went to the condominium with building management and took the Chinese man to the police station for questioning.

Police said he resisted while officers were taking him into custody, making the operation difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial checks found that the man was unable to produce a passport or other travel documents.

Investigators were questioning those involved and preparing to seek permission to search the condominium room for illegal items as part of the investigation.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 13, 2026, 1:44 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Government warns motorists over fake traffic fine SMS | Thaiger Thailand News

Government warns motorists over fake traffic fine SMS

23 minutes ago
Chinese man holds Thai woman in Pattaya condo for 3 hours | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man holds Thai woman in Pattaya condo for 3 hours

1 hour ago
Bangkok digs deeper for Rama III oil leak | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok digs deeper for Rama III oil leak

1 hour ago
Pattaya orders urgent repairs on Big Buddha Hill road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya orders urgent repairs on Big Buddha Hill road

3 hours ago
Thai Tourist Police roll out more Tasers, AI cameras and drones | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai Tourist Police roll out more Tasers, AI cameras and drones

3 hours ago
Government pushes Thai gaming industry after gamescom success | Thaiger News

Government pushes Thai gaming industry after gamescom success

4 hours ago
Baby’s fingertip severed by nursing assistant at Yasothon hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby’s fingertip severed by nursing assistant at Yasothon hospital

4 hours ago
Heavy rain floods Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain floods Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Gan Chabad&#8217;s 4 billion baht network under scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Gan Chabad’s 4 billion baht network under scrutiny

5 hours ago
1.78m baht lost after scammers order student to lie about US scholarship | Thaiger Thailand News

1.78m baht lost after scammers order student to lie about US scholarship

5 hours ago
Min Buri market inspection uncovers illegal foreign workers | Thaiger Thailand News

Min Buri market inspection uncovers illegal foreign workers

5 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest two in hornbill and gibbon trafficking bust | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest two in hornbill and gibbon trafficking bust

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for 250,000 Chinese tourists this Golden Week | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand braces for 250,000 Chinese tourists this Golden Week

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 13 September: heavy rain in 41 provinces, Bangkok 24-34°C | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 13 September: heavy rain in 41 provinces, Bangkok 24-34°C

8 hours ago
Cabinet approves 106 billion baht for southern double-track railway | Thaiger Transport News

Cabinet approves 106 billion baht for southern double-track railway

24 hours ago
Diesel price pushes veteran Phitsanulok songthaew driver off his route | Thaiger Thailand News

Diesel price pushes veteran Phitsanulok songthaew driver off his route

1 day ago
Bank of Thailand and lenders tighten customer checks against illicit money | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand and lenders tighten customer checks against illicit money

1 day ago
House committee presses crackdown on foreign nominee property in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

House committee presses crackdown on foreign nominee property in Pattaya

1 day ago
Backhoe frees wild elephant from Rayong septic pit | Thaiger News

Backhoe frees wild elephant from Rayong septic pit

1 day ago
Police hold Surin instrument maker over 24 python carcasses | Thaiger Crime News

Police hold Surin instrument maker over 24 python carcasses

1 day ago
Phuket Jewish New Year event cut to 700 after Thai concerns | Thaiger News

Phuket Jewish New Year event cut to 700 after Thai concerns

1 day ago
Police arrest two over Red Line cable theft in Taling Chan | Thaiger Crime News

Police arrest two over Red Line cable theft in Taling Chan

1 day ago
TransNusa launches Bali-Phuket flights with full first service | Thaiger Tourism News

TransNusa launches Bali-Phuket flights with full first service

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 12 September: heavy rain in 29 provinces, Bangkok 24-34°C | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 12 September: heavy rain in 29 provinces, Bangkok 24-34°C

1 day ago
Patong restaurant owner says takings fell to 700 baht as Israeli customers vanish | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong restaurant owner says takings fell to 700 baht as Israeli customers vanish

2 days ago
Back to top button