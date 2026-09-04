Chinese man arrested in another Bangkok-Hong Kong flight theft

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 11:42 AM
1 minute read
Chinese man arrested in another Bangkok-Hong Kong flight theft | Thaiger
Photo via The Standard HK

A 57 year old Chinese man was arrested in Hong Kong on September 1 after allegedly stealing another passenger’s belongings on a flight from Bangkok to Hong Kong.

The incident occurred aboard an HK Express service believed to be flight UO703, which was due to arrive in Hong Kong at about 11.40pm. Hong Kong police received a report at 11.34pm and boarded the aircraft after it landed.

Passengers said the man, a mainland Chinese passport holder, had been sitting towards the rear of the aircraft when suspicious activity involving another passenger’s bag was noticed.

The man initially claimed the bag belonged to him before later changing his account. Another passenger noticed what was happening and alerted the cabin crew, who intervened and contacted police ahead of the aircraft’s arrival.

Another Bangkok-Hong Kong flight theft ended with a Chinese man arrested in Hong Kong after allegedly taking another passenger’s belongings.
Photo via The Standard HK

Officers boarded the aircraft after landing and arrested the man on suspicion of theft.

The value of the property involved had not yet been determined, with further details still being investigated.

Similar thefts have been reported periodically on the Bangkok-Hong Kong route, prompting concerns over belongings stored during flights.

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Passengers are advised to keep wallets, mobile phones and other valuables with them and to check their belongings during the journey.

Another Bangkok-Hong Kong flight theft ended with a Chinese man arrested in Hong Kong after allegedly taking another passenger’s belongings.
Photo via The Standard HK

In a separate incident, a Hong Kong traveller accused a mainland Chinese passenger of attempting to steal from his suitcase on another flight, this time from Hong Kong to Bangkok. The traveller recorded their confrontation, which was later widely shared on social media.

He said he caught the passenger going through his suitcase and confronted him. The traveller said it was the second suspected in-flight theft he had encountered within two months.

The passenger denied stealing anything and suggested he may have taken the wrong suitcase, while the traveller rejected the explanation and said the bags looked completely different.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 11:42 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.