Chinese man arrested in Bangkok over 267-day overstay

A Chinese man was arrested in Bangkok after police discovered he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand by 267 days. Officers also found that he was wanted under an arrest warrant issued in China.

The arrest was reported yesterday, October 29, after Chinese officials shared information with the Immigration Bureau through Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Division and the Chinese embassy.

The 36 year old man, identified under the pseudonym Linn, was located outside a residence in Tha Kham subdistrict, Bang Khun Thian district, Bangkok, after investigators traced his movements and established where he was staying.

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Police said the Tianhe District Public Security Bureau in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, issued the Chinese arrest warrant on January 21. The offence was not disclosed.

Officers approached the man after spotting someone matching the description. They identified themselves and checked his identity documents and passport.

Records showed that he entered Thailand on December 6, 2025, with permission to stay until February 3, 2026. By the time officers checked his immigration status, that permission had expired 267 days earlier.

Police informed him of the charge of remaining in Thailand after his permitted stay had expired and explained his legal rights. He reportedly admitted the overstay during the arrest procedure.

The man was taken to the Immigration Bureau’s investigation division for arrest documentation before being transferred to investigators for further legal proceedings.

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