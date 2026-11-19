A Chinese businessman accused a former Chanthaburi provincial police commander, who was also his business partner, of fabricating criminal charges against him, taking control of his companies and removing property worth more than 45 million baht.

The Chinese businessman, identified as Qian Yechong, filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division on November 18, accompanied by Thai lawyer Kasem Supasit. Qian said he had previously reported the matter to local police in Chanthaburi but had seen no progress in the investigation.

According to Kasem, Qian had operated fruit export businesses in Thailand for more than 15 years before meeting the police officer. The officer initially assisted him with debt collection, leading to a closer business relationship.

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Qian said he subsequently decided to transfer 51% of his business shares to the officer because he believed the officer’s connections with influential individuals and senior authorities could benefit the companies.

The partnership operated without major problems for around six years. However, Qian said the relationship deteriorated on September 21, when the officer led a group of police to arrest him. According to Qian, the officer accused him of violating laws governing partnerships and companies.

He further alleged that police removed company documents and office equipment using two pickup trucks. Qian was subsequently removed from his position as a director of all three companies.

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Qian also claimed that Chinese employees and other staff members were prevented from entering the premises, even when they wanted to collect their personal belongings.

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He said he eventually obtained official documentation allowing him to enter the companies and retrieve his possessions.

However, upon returning, Qian allegedly discovered that 12 relatives of the former police commander were living at the premises and that property worth approximately 45 million baht was missing.

Qian has now asked the Crime Suppression Division to investigate the allegations, including the circumstances surrounding his arrest, the transfer of company control and the disappearance of the property.

As of November 19, the accused former police commander had not publicly responded to the allegations. Chanthaburi police had also not provided a further update on the local investigation.

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