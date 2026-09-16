Chinese gambling suspect arrested in Chon Buri

Thai police arrested a Chinese man at a luxury house in Chon Buri after locating him while he was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice over an online gambling operation in China.

Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Bureau launched an operation targeting foreign criminals hiding in Thailand and identified the 37 year old Chinese man, Lee, as a wanted national. Police said he was a key member of an online gambling network operating in China.

According to police, Lee managed the agent system and finances for gambling websites based outside China. The offences date back to late 2021.

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Police said the network operated through more than 300 agents, who reportedly encouraged more than 1,000 Chinese nationals to use the gambling websites.

Lee reportedly coordinated with the agents and supervised commission payments to senior members, and the agents worked for those members.

Police estimated that the accounts linked to the gambling network had a turnover of more than 1.5 billion baht. Lee made about three million yuan, or approximately 14 million baht, from the operation.

Investigators tracked Lee’s movements before identifying his accommodation in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Officers subsequently staged an operation and arrested him at the luxury house.

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Police revoked Lee’s visa and are holding him pending further deportation proceedings to China.

A separate case involving another Chinese national was reported in Pattaya on September 13. The man, who had reportedly lived in the city and operated businesses there for more than 30 years, was also wanted under an Interpol Red Notice.

Police said the second man was wanted in China over an alleged murder. He reportedly confessed that he fled China to Myanmar before entering Thailand through Tak province.

The man also told investigators that he paid 50,000 baht to Thai officials to obtain Thai nationality and a Thai identification card.

His arrest prompted a further investigation into the Thai officials involved in his illegal entry and the unlawful acquisition of Thai citizenship.