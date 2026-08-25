Chinese fraud suspect arrested in Chiang Mai over 6 billion baht scheme

Immigration police arrested a Chinese fraud suspect in Chiang Mai yesterday, August 24, over an alleged investment scheme involving more than 3,000 Chinese nationals and losses exceeding 6 billion baht.

Chiang Mai Immigration Police carried out the operation with Immigration Bureau Division 5. The suspect was identified only by the pseudonym Wang.

Police allege Wang fraudulently solicited investment funds from more than 3,000 Chinese nationals, causing losses exceeding 1,400 million yuan, or more than 6 billion baht. He later fled the country and hid in Thailand.

Police said Wang fled to the Golden Triangle area, the border region where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, before entering Thailand through the Golden Triangle-Ban Sop Ruak border crossing in late 2024. He then hid in Chiang Mai city without renewing his visa, resulting in an overstay of 549 days.

Investigators traced Wang to a rented house in Chiang Mai. Police said he kept to himself and rarely went outside. Officers watched the house for several days before moving in.

When Wang came outside, officers matched his appearance and identifying features to the suspect named in the arrest warrant. Police identified themselves and asked to check his identification documents. After confirming that he was the wanted suspect, officers detained him and checked his immigration status.

Police said Wang admitted that he had not renewed his visa and had remained in Thailand beyond the permitted period. He also acknowledged that sooner or later he would probably be arrested.

Officers took legal action over his overstay and executed the outstanding arrest warrant. They are coordinating with relevant agencies for further legal proceedings.

Police also linked the case to another Chinese suspect arrested in early 2026 over an alleged fraud worth about 500 million baht. Investigators said the two suspects were connected and belonged to the same criminal network.

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