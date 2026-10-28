Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers

A Chinese construction employer was killed and another Chinese man injured after four Myanmar workers allegedly attacked them during a dispute over wages at a construction site in Bangkok.

Police were called to the workers’ camp at around 8pm yesterday, October 27, where they found 39 year old Yang Zhongshu lying unconscious and barely breathing in a workers’ shelter. He had suffered injuries to his head and face.

Emergency responders attempted CPR, but Yang died shortly afterwards.

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A second Chinese man at the scene, 49 year old He Shisheng, suffered a head injury and a stab wound to his back. He was taken to Sirindhorn Hospital for treatment, but his current condition is unknown.

Investigators recovered a steel reinforcing bar approximately 60 centimetres long, believed to have been used in the attack.

They also found a folding knife and cash in Yang’s shoulder bag, along with bloodstained 100 baht banknotes and a 1,000 baht note in a wage payment envelope.

According to witnesses, Yang and He, who were friends, had arrived at the camp at around 6.30pm to pay the monthly wages of nearly 60 Myanmar workers.

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Among them were two married couples who reportedly wanted to resign without giving advance notice. Yang reportedly swore at the four workers over the quality of their work and refused to pay them, leading to an argument.

The four then attacked Yang, with the two men beating him with a metal bar before stabbing him. The group allegedly stole between 40,000 and 50,000 baht from him before fleeing.

Other workers scattered after the attack and did not intervene, reportedly because some lacked passports and were still applying for them.

Lat Krabang police are reviewing CCTV footage along the suspects’ escape route. One of the four suspects has reportedly been identified as 25 year old Myanmar national Soe Htike Aung, while officers continue searching for all four.

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