Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 12:05 PM
1 minute read
Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri
Photo via SiamRath

Police in Chon Buri arrested a Chinese man and a Myanmar national on November 9 for selling ketamine vape pods, locally known as Pod K, and nitrous oxide, commonly called laughing gas.

The investigation began after an informant alerted officers at Nong Prue Police Station to the alleged sale of ketamine vape products in the Nong Prue area. The suspected seller was identified as 33 year old Chinese national Chen Bingyu.

Police said officers posed as customers and arranged to buy the products from Chen. However, a 40 year old Myanmar national, identified as Myo Myint Baing, arrived at the meeting point to deliver the items.

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Chinese caught in Chon Buri for pod-k sale
Photo via SiamRath

Officers arrested Myo Myint Baing, who directed them to the Chinese suspect’s accommodation. When police arrived, they found Chen preparing another delivery. Officers monitored him and allegedly saw him hand two canisters of laughing gas to a South Korean customer.

Police then identified themselves and arrested Chen at the scene. A search of his accommodation resulted in the seizure of 89 bottles of ketamine vape liquid, 49 canisters of laughing gas and 127 cartons of cigarettes described by police as smuggled.

According to police, Chen admitted to selling the products and said he bought them from a friend in Bangkok. He reportedly sold them mainly to people he knew and accepted cryptocurrency payments.

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Chen also told officers that he usually left the products at agreed meeting points for customers to collect.

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Chinese and Myanmar man arrested in Chon Buri
Photo via SiamRath

In May, three Chinese men were held after a Pattaya house was turned into a production site, and in August a Thai-European man was arrested in Na Kluea in an undercover operation.

Last month, immigration police seized 3,200 Pod K from five Vietnamese men in Bangkok. Each pod was said to sell for about 1,500 baht.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 12:05 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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