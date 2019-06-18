Chiang Rai woman shot in market car park by spurned ex-lover | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai woman shot in market car park by spurned ex-lover
PHOTO MONTAGE: Chiang Rai Times
A 27 year old Thai woman, Sawitree Phromwong, was allegedly murdered last week by a scorned ex lover after he confronted the woman and her new boyfriend at the Pa Sak market in Chaing Rai. She was sitting in the back of a car when shot. The man then jumped back into his car, along with the shotgun he used to kill his former girlfriend, and fled the scene.
The incident follows weeks of online media exchanges on social media between the pair, according to police. Last Thursday Thai police sought an arrest warrant for the Chiang Mai man living in the province over the murder of his ex girlfriend while she visited a popular market with her new lover.
Chiang Rai police report that the woman had been engaged in an online spat with her ex boyfriend, identified by police as 31 year old Ek Udom. The man was already known to Chiang Rai police and had an extensive criminal history.
The woman’s new boyfriend was waiting for police with the injured Sawitree. Emergency services tended to the woman but she died on the way to hospital as a result of head injuries. He briefed police on the background to the incident, the social media messaging and the events that had led to the fatal shooting.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times, ThaiExaminer.com
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai.
Chiang Rai
2.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai cross-border interception
In the game of ‘catch me if you can’ between drug smugglers and Thai police, this was another successful interception of a large drug cache making its way into Thailand.
Authorities intercepted 2.2 million methamphetamine pills and 11 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) in the hills north of Chiang Rai.
The Nation reports that Narcotics Suppression Bureau report that the drugs were supplied by the South Wa hill-tribal group based near Ban Pha Khao area in Myanmar, opposite the border to Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa Luang district.
The illicit drugs were seized from a car that tried to break through a checkpoint in Tambon Mae Chaen in Mae Chan district at 11.23pm on June 11. Police chased the vehicle and cut it off near Wat Phra That Saeng Kham. Two suspects from the car fled into the darkness leaving behind the large haul of drugs in 15 sacks.
The following morning police searched a house in Tambon Pateung, where they arrested a male suspect identified as Jasor Nunuko.
The recent crackdown has also led to drug gangs shifting their approach from previously sending a large batch of narcotics to multiple distributors – at more than 10 million meth pills at a time – to now sending narcotics in smaller amounts in the hope of better avoiding detection.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Rai
Drug smugglers get away but police seize their pickup stuffed with meth pills and ‘ice’
PHOTOS: The Nation
Drug smugglers have abandoned their pickup and a huge cache of drugs following a high-speed chase through the hills of Chiang Rai early yesterday morning.
Once soldiers caught up with the pickup the driver and passengers had fled but left 2.2 million methamphetamine pills and 11 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ice).
According to The Nation, the Chiang Rai-based Second Cavalry set up a checkpoint on the Ban Samakkhi Mai-Huay San Kao road in Mae Fah Lung district, and spotted a pickup parking on the roadside approaching the checkpoint.
A team of police and troops gave chase on the Fang-Mae Chan road until they finally caught up with pickup, abandoned on a mountain road near Phrathat Saengkham Temple in Tambon Mae Chan, Mae Chan district, at 12.30am yesterday morning. The driver and passenger had vanished.
A search of the vehicle unearthed the cache of methamphetamine pills packed into 15 bags.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
The “Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon”was organised to promote Koh Samui tourism and to ensure that participants recognise the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Last Sunday’s event was divided into 3 categories – a fun run of 5 kilometres, mini marathon of 10 kilometres and half marathon of 21 kilometres.
All runners had an opportunity to enjoy the scenery of the island and experience the lifestyle of the fisherman’s village on the island.
One of the highlights in the Bangkok Airways Half Marathon program is “Care the Bear: Change the Climate Change” which is a partnership project between Bangkok Airways and The Stock Exchange of Thailand. The campaign aims to reduce the use of plastic and foam and promote the re-use of event decorations and materials.
Bangkok Airways Samui Half-Marathon was the second event out of six planned of the Bangkok Airways Boutique Series 2019. The remaining programs are the “Lampang Half Marathon” on July 7, “Phuket Half Marathon” on August 4, “Chiang Rai Marathon” on September 15 and “Lanna Half Marathon” on November 3. The Krabi event was held on May 12.
