Families reject cash offer from instructor charged over students’ deaths

Families of two university students killed in a crash in Chiang Rai rejected compensation offered by the medical instructor accused of causing the collision, while mediation is expected to continue.

The crash occurred at Nang Lae Intersection on Phahonyothin Road on August 25, killing two first-year university students, 19 year old Nichapha Promtong and 18 year old Alfarin Gazo. Their 19 year old friend, Phatchareeporn Nakhonchan, was injured and remained under close medical care, according to DailyNews on September 15.

The driver was identified as 32 year old medical instructor Kamol Ratchakhom from Mae Fah Luang University’s School of Medicine. He was driving a red MG5 when he crashed into the motorcycle carrying the three students.

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Kamol told police that he had just left work and was driving home. He said he was in a hurry, went through a yellow traffic light and did not see the students’ motorcycle.

He reportedly told police that he thought he could clear the junction in a split second and did not brake. After getting out of his vehicle, he found two students lying on the road and performed CPR on one of them.

Police confirmed to the media that Kamol tested negative for alcohol. Ban Du Police Station charged him with driving recklessly, causing deaths and serious injury.

Kamol and the victims’ families attended a mediation session at the police station yesterday, September 15. Kamol reportedly brought garlands and knelt at the families’ feet to ask for forgiveness.

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The family of the injured student accepted the garland, while the families of the two students who died refused the garlands and did not look at Kamol.

Kamol offered 100,000 baht to each family of the deceased students and 50,000 baht to Phatchareeporn’s family. All three families reportedly rejected the compensation.

DailyNews reported that each family was seeking more than one million baht, although the exact amount requested was not made public.

Kamol told the media that he did not want to discuss the compensation figure publicly because he recognised that a life was worth more than any amount of money. He said he would allow the case to proceed through the legal process and later deposited 250,000 baht as interim financial assistance.

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The medical instructor also told the families that he intended to ordain as a monk to dedicate merit to the two students who died.

Another mediation session is expected to take place. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, the case is expected to proceed to further mediation led by the court.

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