Cutting-edge crime: Pattaya tool shop linked to chainsaw used in gruesome murder of German

Police identified the tool shop in Pattaya that sold the chainsaw used in the gruesome murder of a German businessman. The police closely followed the trail of money involving 1.2 million baht (US$34,682) returned to the victim’s family so far.

Hans Peter Walter Mack was discovered dismembered and stored in a freezer at a residence in Chokchai Garden Home 1, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. The police obtained warrants for the arrests of Petra Christl Grundgreif, Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, allegedly identified as the chief planner, and Sahruk Kareem Uddin, a Pakistani man with Thai nationality.

Police Major General Theerachai today managed to track down the chainsaw that Brinkmann had bought for the alleged murder. Witnesses identified Brinkmann and Uddin buying the chainsaw from a store in Pattaya on Friday, July 7. Evidence from the store’s records and the serial number on the murder weapon confirmed the transaction, reported KhaoSod.

In addition, an investigation of a Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone discovered in the house where the corpse was found revealed a connection with Brinkmann. The receipt and box from IT City in Lotus South Pattaya showed it was purchased on Tuesday, July 4. CCTV footage confirmed Brinkmann, along with Grundgreif were, in fact, the buyers.

Meanwhile, investigators managed to trace a bank account used to transfer more than 2 million baht (US$57,802) from the deceased. Brinkmann organised the transfer.

The police subsequently returned 1.25 million baht to the deceased’s wife and daughter at the Nong Prue Police Station. An ongoing investigation is taking place into the remaining funds of the deceased to have them returned to his family.

The family of Uddin say he is innocent and pointed the finger of blame towards Grundgreif and Brinkmann. They accused Grundgrief of tricking him into the plot to murder the 62 year old German businessman. To read more about the story click HERE.