Child abuse: Stepfather accused of sexually assaulting 10 year old girl, another villager suspected

A peculiar child abuse situation unfolds in the Phanom Sarakham District of Chachoengsao Province as a stepfather stands accused of sexually assaulting his 10 year old daughter multiple times. The concerned mother found out about the abusive incidents yesterday after noticing some disturbing signs and behaviour of her daughter.

At first, the daughter remained silent mostly owing to the threats that her stepfather made about harming the family if she told anyone about the ordeal. This child abuse situation was revealed when the lady, Saeng (surname withheld), alleged that her daughter, who usually stayed at their home in Phanom Sarakham District, had been violated multiple times by her new husband whom she had been living with for just a month.

The suspicious attitude of the child, uncharacteristic reluctance to sleep at home and abnormal behaviour convinced Saeng to investigate the case of child abuse further. Saeng decided to consult her mother-in-law who also noticed the same unusual behaviour in the child and suggested she check the child’s private parts.

After examining and finding suspicious signs, Saeng reported the child abuse matter to the police and took her daughter for a medical examination on July 3. The preliminary medical results confirmed sexual molestation. Saeng learned about at least three instances of assaults: the initial unsuccessful one at their residence, followed by two more successful attacks at the fringe of a dam, reported KhaoSod.

The girl’s abnormal behaviour started around June 16. She gradually became anxious, fearful, less talkative and hesitant to return home. This change in behaviour indicated a clear fear of the stepfather which originated from his threat of eliminating the family if she broke her silence about the sexual exploits.

Furthermore, Saeng disclosed it was an aunt and a teacher who triggered her to understand the severity of the situation. They noticed something unusual about the child during her bath time and coaxed the child to reveal the truth, ultimately unravelling the whole affair.

However, Saeng believed that it wasn’t only her new husband involved in these attacks. There was another suspicious person in the village who was frequently seen accompanying the child outside. This individual promptly disappeared from the village after the incident, raising further eyebrows. Initial forensic examination of child abuse revealed the possibility of two people being involved in the assault.

The local police have issued an arrest warrant for the alleged stepfather and are awaiting a more detailed medical examination of the victim to gather conclusive evidence against the culprit. The allegations made by Saeng against the other village resident require further forensic evidence. Meanwhile, the hunt continues to collect evidence and testimony to detain the offenders and apply appropriate legal actions for those involved in this child abuse case.