Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid

Immigration police arrested 17 Chinese workers in Thailand during a factory inspection in Chachoengsao today, September 10, after officers said checks found they were working without valid permits.

The operation was carried out by Immigration Division 3 after officers received information alleging that Chinese nationals were being employed without authorisation at a factory in Plaeng Yao district.

Police said the 17 Chinese nationals were found performing a range of jobs inside the facility, including factory management, machinery installation and operation, electrical wiring, accounting and construction.

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When officers checked their documents, none of the 17 could produce a valid work permit for the work they were carrying out, according to Immigration Division 3.

All were arrested on allegations of working without a permit or carrying out work beyond the scope they were authorised to perform. The group was taken to Plaeng Yao Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Immigration officers are now widening the investigation beyond the 17 workers to examine how they were hired and who may have been responsible for arranging their employment. Investigators are reviewing employment documents, payment records, immigration entry and exit data and witness statements.

Police are also examining the company’s management structure to determine whether anyone employed foreign nationals without the required permission or assisted in the alleged offences.

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As of the latest reports, no employer or company executive has been announced as charged.

Immigration police said foreigners found to have breached the law could also face the revocation of their permission to remain in Thailand where the circumstances meet the relevant criteria.

Similarly, in August, 18 Chinese men were arrested at a data centre construction site in Rayong after police said none could produce work permits. In June, another operation at an industrial estate in Pathum Thani resulted in 121 foreign nationals being detained, including 86 Chinese nationals accused of working without permits.