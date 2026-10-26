CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 1:57 PM
1 minute read
CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi
Photo via KomChadLuek

A jewellery shop in Ao Nang, Krabi, shared CCTV footage, showing a foreign woman taking two necklaces worth 1,480 baht without paying, warning other businesses to be alert for similar incidents.

The shop owner posted the footage on social media, claiming the woman was part of a group of four foreign visitors, comprising two men and two women. The owner reportedly believed the woman was Indian but did not provide verified identities for anyone in the group.

The video showed a woman wearing a long blue dress browsing accessories before appearing to take a necklace and conceal it in her hand. She then moved to another section of the shop and allegedly took a second necklace before leaving.

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Foreign woman steals from Krabi shop
Photo via Channel 7

According to Channel 7, the first necklace was priced at 490 baht, while the second, a pearl necklace, cost 990 baht.

In the accompanying post, the owner alleged that another member of the group distracted staff near the cashier while the items were taken. The claim that the group acted together has not been independently confirmed.

There was no information in the report confirming whether the shop owner had filed a police complaint or whether officers had identified any suspects.

Foreigner remains at large after Krabi shop theft
Photo via KomChadLuek

The incident follows other reported theft allegations involving businesses in Krabi. In April, CCTV footage showed a foreign man taking cannabis products from a shop while a staff member was asleep.

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In 2025, a foreign woman was accused of stealing two boxes of snus from an Ao Nang shop. Two other foreign women were also recorded on security cameras taking souvenirs from a shop near Railay Beach.

The supplied report did not provide updates confirming arrests in those earlier cases.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 1:57 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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