CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi

A jewellery shop in Ao Nang, Krabi, shared CCTV footage, showing a foreign woman taking two necklaces worth 1,480 baht without paying, warning other businesses to be alert for similar incidents.

The shop owner posted the footage on social media, claiming the woman was part of a group of four foreign visitors, comprising two men and two women. The owner reportedly believed the woman was Indian but did not provide verified identities for anyone in the group.

The video showed a woman wearing a long blue dress browsing accessories before appearing to take a necklace and conceal it in her hand. She then moved to another section of the shop and allegedly took a second necklace before leaving.

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According to Channel 7, the first necklace was priced at 490 baht, while the second, a pearl necklace, cost 990 baht.

In the accompanying post, the owner alleged that another member of the group distracted staff near the cashier while the items were taken. The claim that the group acted together has not been independently confirmed.

There was no information in the report confirming whether the shop owner had filed a police complaint or whether officers had identified any suspects.

The incident follows other reported theft allegations involving businesses in Krabi. In April, CCTV footage showed a foreign man taking cannabis products from a shop while a staff member was asleep.

In 2025, a foreign woman was accused of stealing two boxes of snus from an Ao Nang shop. Two other foreign women were also recorded on security cameras taking souvenirs from a shop near Railay Beach.

The supplied report did not provide updates confirming arrests in those earlier cases.

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