CCIB nabs five in 2.7 billion baht cryptocurrency scam

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has apprehended four individuals from China and one from Laos in relation to a cryptocurrency scam, resulting in a loss of over 2.7 billion baht. The fraudulent scheme operated via an investment platform called bchgloballtd.com and has reportedly deceived at least 3,280 people.

The victims, who began stepping forward in November last year, were tricked into investing in gold and the cryptocurrency USDT. A thorough investigation by the CCIB revealed that many orchestrators of the cryptocurrency scam were also involved with other deceptive platforms. International law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigation, collaborated to secure arrest warrants for the five suspects.

The quintet is being held accountable for collusion in committing transnational crimes, public fraud, disseminating false information into computer systems, and money laundering. Legal proceedings against them were initiated by the Office of the Attorney General on August 10. Subsequently, on September 4, the Anti-Money Laundering Office seized their properties, valued at 585 million baht.

Kissana Phathanacharoen, spokesperson for the CCIB, has assured that the Bureau will continue to reach out to the victims to inform them of their legal rights. He also mentioned that victims can lodge complaints at www.thaipoliceonline.com or via the CCIB’s 1441 hotline, reported Bangkok Post.

Investment scams have reportedly caused the most financial damage among all frauds reported to the police. According to Kissana, many victims had invested their life savings or mortgaged their properties to invest in the scam. The victims were often lured by strangers or foreigners promising high and guaranteed returns within a short time frame via online platforms or foreign mobile apps.

The CCIB, in an attempt to educate the public, advises potential investors to always check the registration number of investment firms to avoid any potential cryptocurrency scam. The authenticity of investment websites can also be verified at www.checkdomain.thaiware.com.

