Canadian arrested in Chiang Mai over alleged rape of British tourist

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 23, 2026, 4:45 PM
1 minute read
Canadian arrested in Chiang Mai over alleged rape of British tourist
Photo via MGR Online

Tourist police arrested a Canadian man at a hotel in central Chiang Mai late yesterday, September 22, on a rape warrant after a British tourist accused him of sexually assaulting her after drinking with friends.

The 38 year old, identified as Aldo Guiovanni Ochoa Saenz, was arrested at around 11pm inside his hotel room, hours before he was due to leave Thailand on the morning of September 23.

The arrest followed coordination with the British Consulate in Chiang Mai after a British tourist reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

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A Canadian man was arrested at a Chiang Mai hotel after a British tourist accused him of rape, hours before he was due to leave Thailand.
Photo via MGR Online

The woman told investigators that on September 13 she had been travelling and socialising with a group of friends, including the Canadian man. The group drank alcohol together before the alleged sexual assault took place.

She later filed a formal complaint with investigators at Mae Ping Police Station.

Police gathered evidence connected to the allegation and arranged for the woman to undergo a physical examination at a hospital. Investigators then submitted the evidence to the court and obtained an arrest warrant issued by Chiang Mai Provincial Court for the Canadian man.

A Canadian man was arrested at a Chiang Mai hotel after a British tourist accused him of rape, hours before he was due to leave Thailand.
Photo via MGR Online

During the investigation, officers examined information on the man’s mobile phone and found travel details showing that he planned to leave Thailand on the morning of September 23.

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Police then accelerated efforts to find him and arrested him inside his hotel room in central Chiang Mai before his planned departure from the country.

Aldo Guiovanni Ochoa Saenz was subsequently handed over to investigators at Mae Ping Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police said they would ensure fairness to both the complainant and the accused as the case proceeds.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 23, 2026, 4:45 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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