Cambodian transgender woman arrested for human trafficking in Sa Kaeo | The Thaiger

Crime
Cambodian transgender woman arrested for human trafficking in Sa Kaeo
Police in the eastern Sa Kaeo province, near the Cambodian border, have arrested a Cambodian transgender woman and charged her with procuring girls under 18 and arranging “swinging” parties for customers via Twitter. Officials from the Provincial Administration’s law enforcement operations centre made the arrest during a raid on a room at a resort in the province’s city district last night.
They were acting on a tip from an anti-human trafficking organisation that a Cambodian national was procuring underaged girls to provide sexual services for clients in Sa Kaeo and elsewhere using a Twitter account. The centre monitored the account and learned it was used by “Wan Jo”, a Cambodian transgender woman, to offer sex services. Girls were being offered for services in Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri and Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The network was very active.
A spy from the centre posed as a customer and contacted Wan Jo, who sent photos of young girls and informed him there would be a “swinging party” on the night of August 13 at Le Min Resort in the Tha Kasem area of Sa Kaeo.
The centre said on its Facebook page today that the agent “agreed” to buy the service and join the party. Officers then waited until evening and raided the resort. 3 Thai girls under 18 were escorted from the premises and the 29 year old Cambodian pimp was arrested.
The suspect is charged with human trafficking, procuring girls under 18 for the flesh trade, and entering indecent data into a computer system.
The director of the centre says human trafficking is a serious criminal offence and asked people to act as “eyes and ears” and if they have information to inform officials via the Interior Ministry’s Damrongtham centres across the country.
A video of the raid on the Le Min Resort in Tha Kasem area of Sa Kaeo on Thursday night. Officials arrested a Cambodian transgender woman acting as a sex procurer.
ปกครองทลายปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์สระแก้ว
ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษกรมการปกครอง ทลายปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์ในรีสอร์ท รวบแม่เล้าสาวสองชาวเขมร เครือข่ายค้ามนุษย์ลวงเด็กหญิงค้ากามวันนี้ 13 ส.ค. 2563 เวลา 23.50 น. ที่ อ.เมืองสระแก้ว จ.สระแก้ว ชุดปฏิบัติการพิเศษกรมการปกครอง นำโดย นายรณรงค์ ทิพย์ศิริ ผู้อำนวยการศูนย์ปฏิบัติการบังคับใช้กฎหมายพนักงานฝ่ายปกครอง สำนักการสอบสวนและนิติการ กรมการปกครอง พร้อมด้วยนายณัฐฏพงศ์ สุขวิสิฏฐ์ นายอำเภอเมืองสระแก้ว พ.ต.อ.จิราวัฒน์ ศรีพัฒนสิทธิกร ผู้กำกับการสถานีตำรวจภูธรเมืองสระแก้ว นำกำลังเจ้าพนักงานฝ่ายปกครอง เข้าจับกุมแม่เล้าสาวประเภทสอง ชาวกัมพูชา จัดปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์ในโรงแรม ช่วยเด็กสาวพ้นทางอบาย ศูนย์ดำรงธรรมกระทรวงมหาดไทย ได้รับการประสานจากองค์กรระหว่างประเทศด้านการต่อต้านการค้ามนุษย์ ว่ามีเอเยนต์ขายบริการทางเพศ เป็นสาวประเภทสอง สัญชาติกัมพูชา มีพฤติการณ์เป็นธุระจัดหาเด็กหญิง อายุต่ำกว่า 18 ปี มาขายบริการทางเพศ ในพื้นที่จังหวัดสระแก้ว ผ่านสื่อสังคมออนไลน์ อันเป็นความผิดฐานค้ามนุษย์ ขอให้กรมการปกครองดำเนินการตามกฎหมายกับผู้กระทำผิดและช่วยเหลือผู้ที่ตกเป็นเหยื่อจากการค้ามนุษย์กรมการปกครองจึงได้ส่งพนักงานฝ่ายปกครองร่วมกับเจ้าหน้าที่สายลับองค์กรระหว่างประเทศด้านการต่อต้านการค้ามนุษย์ ลงพื้นที่สืบสวนติดตามพฤติการณ์ของเป้าหมาย พบว่าทวิตเตอร์และสื่อสังคมออนไลน์ดังกล่าว มีการโพสต์ด้วยข้อความเชื้อเชิญลูกค้าให้มาใช้บริการทางเพศ และมีภาพกิจกรรมทางเพศร่วมกันของคนจำนวนมาก โดยพบนายวัน โจว สัญชาติกัมพูชา เป็นเจ้าของบัญชี(User )และพบพฤติการณ์เป็นธุระจัดหาเด็กหญิงมาขายบริการทางเพศออนไลน์ในพื้นที่จังหวัดสระแก้ว ปราจีนบุรี กรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล โดยมีเด็กในเครือข่ายเป็นจำนวนมาก สายลับพนักงานฝ่ายปกครองจึงทำการติดต่อล่อซื้อไปยังนายวัน โจว เจ้าของบัญชีสื่อสังคมออนไลน์ดังกล่าว เพื่อแสวงหาข้อเท็จจริง พบว่านายวัน โจว ได้ส่งรูปภาพของหญิงสาวจำนวนมากมาให้เลือกซื้อบริการ โดยรูปภาพหญิงที่ส่งมาให้มีลักษณะคล้ายเป็นบุคคลที่มีอายุต่ำกว่า 18 ปี หากลูกค้าสนใจ จะมีบริการนำไปส่งถึงโรงแรมที่พัก และนายวัน โจว ยังเสนอกิจกรรมปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์หมู่อีกด้วย โดยมีกำหนดจะจัดปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์ ในค่ำคืนวันที่ 13 ส.ค.2563 ที่เลอมิน รีสอร์ท ท่าเกษม พื้นที่อำเภอเมืองสระแก้ว สายลับพนักงานฝ่ายปกครองจึงตกลงล่อซื้อหญิงบริการและจะเข้าร่วมกิจกรรมปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์ดังกล่าวตามคำเสนอของนายวัน โจวจากนั้นสายลับพนักงานฝ่ายปกครองจึงรายงานผลการสืบสวนให้ผู้บังคับบัญชาทราบ และจัดกำลังเข้าตรวจสอบการจัดงานปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์ในรีสอร์ทดังกล่าว พนักงานฝ่ายปกครองได้เข้าช่วยเหลือเหยื่อผู้เสียหาย จำนวน 3 คน โดยเป็นเยาวชนอายุต่ำกว่า 18 ปี จำนวน 2 คน ซึ่งมีอายุเพียง 16 ปี และ 17 ปี พร้อมจับกุมตัวนายวัน โจว อายุ 29 ปี สัญชาติกัมพูชา ผู้จัดงานปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์ เบื้องต้นเจ้าพนักงานฝ่ายปกครองได้นำหญิงบริการทั้งหมด เข้าสู่กระบวนการคุ้มครองชั่วคราว เพื่อคัดแยกผู้เสียหายจากการค้ามนุษย์ร่วมกับทีมสหวิชาชีพ และนำตัวผู้ถูกจับไปทำบันทึกจับกุม ณ ที่ว่าการอำเภอเมืองสระแก้ว โดยแจ้งข้อหากับนายวัน โจว ดังนี้1.ค้ามนุษย์โดยแสวงหาประโยชน์ทางเพศจากเด็ก2.เป็นธุระจัดหาให้มีการค้าประเวณีบุคคลอายุต่ำกว่า 18 ปี3.เป็นธุระจัดหาเพื่อการอนาจารซึ่งหญิงเพื่อสนองความใคร่ของผู้อื่น โดยกระทำต่อบุคคลอายุเกิน 15 ปีแต่ไม่ถึง 18 ปี4.ยุยงส่งเสริมให้เด็กประพฤติตนให้สมควร5. นําเข้าสู่ระบบคอมพิวเตอร์ซึ่งข้อมูลที่มีลักษณะอันลามกและประชาชนทั่วไปอาจเข้าถึงได้นายรณรงค์ ทิพย์ศิริ ผู้อำนวยการศูนย์ปฏิบัติการบังคับใช้กฎหมายพนักงานฝ่ายปกครอง สำนักการสอบสวนและนิติการ กรมการปกครอง กล่าวว่า การค้ามนุษย์ถือเป็นอาชญากรรมร้ายแรง โดยการถือเอามนุษย์ซึ่งมีชีวิตจิตใจเป็นสินค้าในการซื้อขายแลกเปลี่ยนเป็นผลประโยชน์ โดยเฉพาะการกระทำต่อเด็กและเยาวชนซึ่งยังไม่มีวุฒิภาวะเพียงพอ การค้ามนุษย์เป็นปัญหาสำคัญของประเทศไทยที่ทั่วโลกกำลังให้ความสนใจ เพราะถือเป็นการกระทำที่ละเมิดสิทธิความเป็นมนุษย์ ผิดกฎหมาย และผิดศีลธรรม หากผู้กระทำผิดฐานค้ามนุษย์ เป็นข้าราชการหรือเจ้าหน้าที่ของรัฐ จะมีโทษเป็นสองเท่าของโทษที่กำหนดไว้ประชาชนต้องช่วยกันเป็นหูเป็นตา ขจัดการค้ามนุษย์ หากพบเห็นเบาะแส หรือการกระทำที่เข้าข่ายค้ามนุษย์ ศูนย์ดำรงธรรมอำเภอ ศูนย์ดำรงธรรมจังหวัด หรือศูนย์ดำรงธรรมกระทรวงมหาดไทย หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 1567**************#ค้ามนุษย์ �#ปาร์ตี้เซ็กส์ �#สระแก้ว�#สาวสอง�#กัมพูชา�#ปฏิบัติการพิเศษ#กรมการปกครอง
Posted by ศูนย์ปฏิบัติการบังคับใช้กฎหมายพนักงานฝ่ายปกครอง on Thursday, August 13, 2020
(video: Department of Provincial Administration's law enforcement operations centre Facebook page)
