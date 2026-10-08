Cambodian gang member caught hiding in Pathum Thani

A Cambodian man was arrested in Pathum Thani on immigration charges before admitting that he had driven gang members carrying explosives used in an attack on a rival group.

Pathum Thani Immigration officers acted on a tip-off yesterday, October 7, that a Cambodian gang member who had avoided arrest was hiding in an accommodation inside Si Mum Mueang Market.

Officers found two Cambodian men matching the descriptions they had received, identified as 31 year old Khun and 30 year old Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither man could produce a passport, and checks of the immigration biometrics system found no records of them entering or leaving Thailand.

During questioning, Sun admitted he was a member of the BK Kun Khmer gang, described by immigration police as a group of foreign nationals that regularly gathered in Pathum Thani and had been involved in violent disputes with other migrant groups in the area.

Members of the gang were previously arrested in 2023 for immigration offences and firearms-related crimes, and police said the group had continued causing disturbances in the province.

Sun told officers he had previously acted as a driver for gang members transporting explosives that were later thrown at a rival group known as the Ratchada gang.

He also told police that other members of his group had already been arrested.

Immigration officers charged him with entering and remaining in Thailand without permission before transferring him to Khu Khot Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news