Call centre gang member involved in triple murder case arrested at Thai-Cambodia border

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A female member of a call centre gang, involved in a triple murder case in Samut Prakan, was detained by Sa Kaeo immigration officers today. The suspect had been covertly working online in Poipet, Cambodia before returning to Thailand via the permanent border crossing at Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province.

Following a tip-off, Police Colonel Rung Thongmon, Sa Kaeo Immigration Office Chief, worked alongside Pol. Col. Pathanachai Phamornphibul, Khlong Luek Police Station Chief and Pol. Capt. Jiraphat Kaewsiri, Sa Kaeo Tourist Police Inspector, as well as the 1302 Border Patrol Police unit to monitor the passenger terminal at the Aranyaprathet immigration checkpoint, reported KhaoSod.

The arrest of 22 year old Jirapinya, was in line with the arrest warrant issued by the Samut Prakan court for call centre gang crimes, including conspiring to defraud the public, collectively importing into the computer system any distorted or forged data, whether wholly or partly, or false computer data, in a manner that is likely to cause damage to the public, and participating in an international criminal organization.

Jirapinya was apprehended while walking from Poipet to the inbound passenger building of the Aranyaprathet checkpoint in Sa Kaeo Province.

Initial investigations revealed that Jirapinya admitted to being the person named in the arrest warrant. The officers recorded the arrest in the daily log and informed the Sa Kaeo Provincial Prosecutor’s Office and Aranyaprathet District Administration Department as per the Anti-Trafficking Act.

Jirapinya was subsequently taken into custody and handed over to the investigating officers at Bang Kaew Police Station to proceed with the call centre gang case according to the court’s warrant.

Last month, a family tragedy occurred when a father, armed with a utility knife, killed his wife and two children in their three-storey townhouse in Bang Phli district of Bangkok Metropolitan Area province Samut Prakan.

The horrific murder and attempted suicide were most likely prompted by a fraudulent loan scheme that landed the family in seven-figure debt. To read more click HERE

