Burmese workers caught crossing the border, 2 had a fever | The Thaiger

About a dozen Burmese workers were caught illegally entering Thailand and 2 of the them had a fever, border officers say. The bust comes after the Interior Ministry tightened security measures along the Myanmar border to stop illegal border crossings in an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. The neighboring country had a spike in new cases with hundreds of confirmed cases since August 16.

The workers crossed the Moei River to Tak’s Mae Sot district, border officers say. Once their boat was at the Mae Sot riverbank, officers detained 3 Burmese workers and found 8 more workers hiding near the Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge.

2 workers had a fever and were sent to the Mae Sot Hospital. Nation Thailand did not report on if the 2 workers were tested for the coronavirus. The workers say they were out of work in Myanmar and came to Thailand looking for jobs.

Border restrictions into Thailand are tight. The ministry’s permanent secretary Chatchai Phromlert says 10 provinces bordering Myanmar have been ordered to block illegal migration through natural border crossings like rivers.

Only those with prior approval and under certain conditions are allowed to enter the country through official borders. They also need to go through a 2-week quarantine.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post