Buriram man kills niece’s dog, citing mange and bad smell

Buriram police arrested a Thai man yesterday, September 13, for killing his niece’s pet dog with a hoe while it was sleeping.

The incident was reported after the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 shared a video showing the dead dog and a grave being dug yesterday.

The page said the 57 year old Thai man, Preecha, had killed the family’s pet dog, a two year old male Siberian Husky and Bangkaew cross named Heng, while using a hoe to dig a grave.

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Heng’s owner, 34 year old Wathiraporn Yam-ubon, later discussed the case with Channel 7. She said she had raised Heng from a puppy.

Wathiraporn said Heng had lost his front left leg in an accident, after which she moved him to her family home and asked relatives to care for him. She continued to send money to cover his food.

According to Wathiraporn, a relative later discovered bloodstains where Heng normally rested. The family reviewed security camera footage and saw Preecha attacking the sleeping dog with a hoe.

Wathiraporn said she was deeply upset by the incident and described it as animal abuse. She called for Preecha to face prosecution.

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Police detained Preecha yesterday. He claimed Heng was his dog and admitted hitting the animal twice on the head with the hoe.

Preecha told police he was angry because Heng had mange and could potentially infect other dogs. He also complained that Heng normally slept outside his home and had an unpleasant smell.

Police said Preecha also stated that he would kill other pet dogs in the area. Officers questioned him about drug use because of his history, and he admitted using methamphetamine, commonly known in Thailand as Yaba.

Police charged Preecha with trespassing, cruelty to an animal and using drugs. Details of the potential penalties and the next steps in the legal proceedings had not been clarified at the time of the report.

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A similar case was reported in Nakhon Sawan in August, when a Thai man forced-fed liquor to a neighbour’s male German Shepherd, resulting in the dog’s death.

The dog’s owner sought 30,000 baht in compensation from the suspect and planned to drop the legal proceedings. However, the Watchdog Thailand Foundation stepped forward to continue the legal action.

In February, police in Songkhla arrested a Thai man accused of beating and burning a Siberian Husky. The man claimed the dog had attacked his rooster.

The dog’s owners took the Siberian Husky to Bangkok for further treatment, where the animal received royal care. The veterinary team was ultimately unable to save the dog.