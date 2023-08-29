Brutal murder: Jealous rage suspected as motive behind sword attack

Image via Khaosod.

A horrifying incident unfolded in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region as a man armed with a sword invaded a home and committed a brutal murder. Law enforcement is now actively reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to piece together the shocking sequence of events.

The incident took place around 5pm on August 28, in a single-storey house near HCK Trading and Processing Limited, located in Soi Sukh Sawat 70, Alley 21, Bang Kru Subdistrict, Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan Province. The residence, resembling a pavilion, is located behind the company premises.

The deceased, 35 year old Somboon, was found murdered near the entrance of the house, his body riddled with sword wounds, especially on his neck. His clothing was soaked in blood. Signs of struggle were evident inside the house, with blood splatters all over the floor and walls.

The victim’s nephew, who works at a nearby factory, reported that five people lived in the house, all of whom were out for work when the incident happened. Around 2pm, his girlfriend returned home to find Somboon tinkering with some electrical appliances.

Leaving for less than ten minutes to fetch an item from the factory, she returned to find Somboon murdered, lying face down, his body covered in blood from sword stabbings.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, a suspect named Wut, a friend of the deceased, was identified. The footage showed Wut parking his unregistered motorcycle at the house’s entrance, brandishing a long knife or sword and entering the house where Somboon was murdered. Moments later, he was seen running out and hastily speeding off on his motorcycle.

Wut and Somboon worked together installing floodlights. The motive behind Wut’s horrific actions remains unclear, but the victim’s nephew shared that Wut was allegedly informed by an anonymous call that Somboon was seen talking to Wut’s wife. This could have possibly led Wut to believe that Somboon was attempting to seduce his wife, triggering the murderous act out of jealousy.

However, the truth behind the allegations is yet to be confirmed. The police are currently conducting a manhunt for Wut to bring him to justice.

