Brutal gang attack on lost teens under Nonthaburi bridge sparks police manhunt

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Two teenagers were brutally attacked by a gang of four young men after their motorcycle stuttered due to low fuel. The incident happened under the Phra Udom bridge on the new Ratchaphruek Road, Klong Khoy, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi, at around 11pm yesterday. The victims were found by authorities and transported to Pak Kret 2 Hospital for treatment.

According to 20 year old Phutawan’s account, they were on their way to Bang Bua Thong when they lost their way. As they were trying to navigate back, their motorcycle began to run out of fuel, causing it to stutter.

Winai, 35 year old the driver, had to rev the engine to keep it running. It was at this point that a group of four young men on two motorcycles confronted them, questioning why they were revving their engines. Despite explaining their situation, the group kicked their motorcycle, causing it to fall.

The pair were then violently assaulted, even after Phutawan raised his hands in apology. The attackers fled the scene once they were satisfied, leaving the battered victims by the roadside, reported KhaoSod.

After the incident, police advised the victims to press charges once they had received medical treatment. The case is now under investigation as the authorities seek to bring the culprits to justice.

The victims, who had never seen the attackers before, could only provide limited information to aid in their identification. Despite the brutality of the assault, both victims are expected to make a full recovery.

