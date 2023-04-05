British tourist smashes up Bangkok 7-Eleven (video)

Screenshot via TikTok user @losteddy

Thai police arrested a young British man for destroying property at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Pathumwan district of Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday at 3am.

In a bizarre TikTok clip filmed by a European onlooker, the British tourist picks up various items inside the 7-Eleven and launches them at the door in an attempt to smash the glass.

Although the bewildered employees had already exited the store out of fear for their safety, the door was not locked. The tourist proceeded to destroy property, and after failing to smash through the glass, he realised the door was not locked, slid it open himself, and exited the store.

The tourist filming the clip, who says he doesn’t know the perpetrator, asks, “Why are you doing this man?” but the tourist doesn’t reply and walks off into the night with a blank face.

Superintendent of Pathumwan Police Station, Pol. Col. Noppadol Thiammeta, said the incident happened at a 7-Eleven along the Soi Kasemsan at 3am on Monday.

The superintendent said police arrested the tourist and detained him at South Bangkok Criminal Court on suspicion of three charges: trespassing at night, destroying property, and assault. Police didn’t reveal his name or age.

Netizens wondered if the whole thing was some kind of stunt to make social media content, but police at Pathumwan Police Station believe this was not the case and said the behaviour more likely arose out of drunkenness.

The case is reminiscent of a similar story in January whereby a Russian tourist wearing a marijuana-leaf blazer wreaked havoc on two 7-Eleven stores in Pattaya. With a much larger build, the Russian managed to cause significantly more damage. He also molested a customer, according to an employee.