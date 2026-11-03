British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit

A British teacher was caught working without a work permit at a school in Chon Buri during an immigration crackdown that also uncovered two other arrests.

Chon Buri Immigration officers handled the three cases during operations from October 29 to 31, and announced details on November 1.

Immigration officers inspected a school in Chon Buri and found a British national employed as a teacher. A review of the teacher’s documents, followed by questioning, revealed that the individual did not have a work permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teacher was subsequently charged with working in Thailand without a permit.

In another case, officers inspected a fresh market in Bueng subdistrict, Si Racha district, where they found a 40 year old Cambodian woman, identified by the alias Charaya, working.

The woman was found to have remained in Thailand for 4,100 days beyond her permitted stay, equivalent to approximately 11 years and three months.

A passport check confirmed the lengthy overstay, and she was arrested at the market.

The third case involved a 37 year old Lao man, identified by the alias Sone, who was tracked down and arrested under a Nong Khai Provincial Court warrant for defamation by publication.

All three individuals were taken into custody and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

The Immigration Bureau said it would continue working with labour and security agencies to tackle illegal employment, immigration violations and foreigners evading legal proceedings in Thailand.

Related news