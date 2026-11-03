British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 9:27 AM
1 minute read
British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit
Photo via Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

A British teacher was caught working without a work permit at a school in Chon Buri during an immigration crackdown that also uncovered two other arrests.

Chon Buri Immigration officers handled the three cases during operations from October 29 to 31, and announced details on November 1.

A British teacher faces a work permit charge in Chon Buri as officers also arrest a Cambodian woman and a Lao man in separate cases.
Photo via Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

Immigration officers inspected a school in Chon Buri and found a British national employed as a teacher. A review of the teacher’s documents, followed by questioning, revealed that the individual did not have a work permit.

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The teacher was subsequently charged with working in Thailand without a permit.

A British teacher faces a work permit charge in Chon Buri as officers also arrest a Cambodian woman and a Lao man in separate cases.
Photo via Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

In another case, officers inspected a fresh market in Bueng subdistrict, Si Racha district, where they found a 40 year old Cambodian woman, identified by the alias Charaya, working.

The woman was found to have remained in Thailand for 4,100 days beyond her permitted stay, equivalent to approximately 11 years and three months.

A passport check confirmed the lengthy overstay, and she was arrested at the market.

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A British teacher faces a work permit charge in Chon Buri as officers also arrest a Cambodian woman and a Lao man in separate cases.
Photo via Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

The third case involved a 37 year old Lao man, identified by the alias Sone, who was tracked down and arrested under a Nong Khai Provincial Court warrant for defamation by publication.

All three individuals were taken into custody and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

The Immigration Bureau said it would continue working with labour and security agencies to tackle illegal employment, immigration violations and foreigners evading legal proceedings in Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 9:27 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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