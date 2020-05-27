British man, who allegedly threw his wife off an 8th floor balcony, arrested in Bangkok | The Thaiger

The chief of Immigration police today announced the arrest of David John Marshall, a 47 year old British man, who fled the scene after allegedly throwing his Thai wife Sukanda off the eighth floor of a condo in the eastern province of Rayong last month. A Rayong court issued an arrest warrant for Marshall for attempted murder and holding someone against their will.

“The incident took place on April 28 at Ban Chang Cliff Beach Condotel in Rayong. The victim survived because her fall was broken by the balcony on the seventh floor, but suffered serious injuries. She also told officers that her husband had forcefully detained her in the room for several days.”

Authorities reportedly tracked the suspect down to Baron Residence Hotel in Bangkok’s Soi Lad Phrao 130 using a biometric scanning system. The suspect had allegedly jumped from hotel to hotel in Bangkok.

Marshall reportedly confessed to assaulting his wife because she threatened to leave him for another man after he’d put all his assets in her name.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand