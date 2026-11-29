A 24 year old British man wanted in Phuket over alleged illegal cannabis sales and unauthorised business operations was arrested near a pier in Ranong while reportedly attempting to leave Thailand.

The arrest was announced by Immigration Bureau officials on November 25 after investigators received information that the man had travelled from Phuket to Ranong and was planning to cross the border.

Police suspected he might attempt to leave through a border pier or an unofficial crossing, prompting immigration officers and local police to monitor the area.

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Officers eventually spotted a man matching the suspect’s description heading towards a pier and stopped him for questioning.

A check through the Immigration Bureau’s biometric identification system confirmed that he was on a police watchlist and wanted under an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court.

The warrant concerned allegations that he possessed cannabis flowers for commercial sale without a licence and operated a business restricted under Thailand’s foreign business regulations without permission.

The business allegation concerned domestic trading in agricultural products or produce, an activity restricted for foreign operators without permission.

Immigration records also showed that the British man had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand.

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He last entered the country through the Khuan Don immigration checkpoint in Satun province on October 7, 2026, under a visa exemption allowing him to stay until November 5.

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His permitted stay had therefore expired by the time police located him in Ranong.

Investigators contacted Mueang Phuket Police Station, which confirmed that the man was wanted under the court warrant.

The British national was detained and informed of the allegations, including overstaying his permitted stay.

Ranong Immigration Police then arranged to transfer him to investigators at Mueang Phuket Police Station for further legal proceedings.