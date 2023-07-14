Brazen Thai coffee thief nabbed for pilfering gear and selling on socials

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

The brewing aroma of coffee and a dash of audacity led to a brazen coffee thief’s downfall in Sri Racha, Chon Buri province. Ruengrit Chinpracha, 22 years old, pilfered artisanal coffee-making equipment from a local café and set about selling his ill-gotten loot on social media. However, swift investigation and resourceful digital sleuthing by local law enforcement led to his arrest at his residence in Sri Racha.

Yesterday saw the unfolding of this coffee thief crime turned digital chase. Following Pimchanok Bangpub raised an alarm about a substantial loss of coffee-making paraphernalia from her Banglamung district café, which was valued at in excess of 100,000 baht. What distinguished her claim was the indisputable CCTV footage that clearly captured the criminal in action.

The stolen treasure trove was not limited to the coffee grinder. Ruengrit’s house, upon examination, revealed a stash of a further 22 items. Among these were various pieces of attire that he presumably wore during his illicit operations, along with an array of lock-picking tools. Among the more notable seized possessions of the coffee thief were a Honda Click motorbike, a few mobile phones, and the stolen coffee-making equipment, reported Pattaya News.

The coffee thief, emboldened by his initial success, took to the internet to transform his looted goods into liquid assets. Ironically, it was his digital footprint that led the law enforcement officers investigating Pimchanok’s report to a particular Facebook user — a user trying to sell a stolen coffee grinder.

This social media clue against the coffee thief was instrumental in redirecting the authorities toward Ruengrit’s abode. The swift police action undoubtedly turned the tables on Ruengrit, leaving him astonished, as they swooped in unanticipated.

Currently, Ruengrit, the audacious coffee thief is in custody at the Banglamung Police Station. The legal proceedings are in motion, with him confessing to all the allegations imposed.