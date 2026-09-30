Bombing, caltrops and CCTV fires hit Pattani overnight

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 4:02 PM
1 minute read
Bombing, caltrops and CCTV fires hit Pattani overnight
Photo via Khaosod

An improvised explosive device was detonated near a store in Nong Chik district, Pattani, at about 1am today, September 30, setting a ten-wheel lorry on fire.

The bombing occurred in Bo Thong subdistrict. Responders and Bo Thong Municipality personnel attended the scene and extinguished the fire, bringing the situation under control.

Officials then cordoned off the area for safety while relevant agencies were called in to examine the scene, collect evidence and carry out further inspections.

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Several other incidents were also reported elsewhere in Nong Chik district around the same time, according to Khaosod.

An improvised bomb in Pattani set a ten-wheel lorry on fire, while caltrops and two CCTV fires were reported elsewhere in Nong Chik.
Photo via Khaosod

Caltrops were found scattered on a road in Tha Kam Cham subdistrict, creating an additional hazard in the area.

Two CCTV cameras were also set on fire at separate locations in Bang Khao subdistrict. One was damaged near the entrance to a village, while another was burned outside a school in the same subdistrict.

Officials continued to inspect both CCTV locations and gather information about the incidents.

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Security personnel were deployed across the affected areas to protect residents and maintain security while the investigations continued.

Residents were asked to avoid the affected locations and rely on information from government agencies to reduce confusion and minimise safety risks.

An improvised bomb in Pattani set a ten-wheel lorry on fire, while caltrops and two CCTV fires were reported elsewhere in Nong Chik.
Photo via Khaosod

In a similar incident just earlier this month, a motorcycle bomb exploded in Pattani as a police patrol vehicle passed the scene, damaging the pickup but leaving the officers inside uninjured.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 4:02 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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